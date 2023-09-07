News
Rediff.com  » News » Illegal Bangladeshi held for raping minor girl in Kerala

Illegal Bangladeshi held for raping minor girl in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 07, 2023 23:38 IST
A migrant worker who was arrested recently for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in this coastal district is an illegal immigrant from neighbouring Bangladesh, police probing the case said here on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

The migrant worker, namely Ariful Islam, 26, was arrested by Arthunkal police on August 23 for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl after trespassing into her house on the same day.

 

Islam committed the crime while he was working as a rag picker in the area.

The police custody of Islam was secured on September 6, and a detailed investigation revealed that the accused entered the country in June this year without a valid passport or visa, the police said.

Launching a detailed probe into the case, the police, which had seized his mobile phone, found that Islam hails from Pirojpur district of Bangladesh.

He has also been booked under the Foreigners Act, they said.

