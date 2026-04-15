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Home  » News » Woman from Bangladesh Held in Rishikesh Over Fake ID

Woman from Bangladesh Held in Rishikesh Over Fake ID

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 15, 2026 23:25 IST

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A Bangladeshi woman has been arrested in Rishikesh for allegedly using forged documents to reside in India, raising concerns about illegal immigration and document fraud.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old Bangladeshi woman was arrested in Rishikesh for allegedly residing in India using forged documents.
  • The woman was apprehended during 'Operation Prahar', an intensive verification drive targeting suspicious individuals.
  • She allegedly entered India illegally after being lured by a man she met on social media with a job offer.
  • Police recovered a fake Aadhaar card and a Bangladesh identity card from her possession.
  • An investigation is underway to identify and take action against those who assisted her in obtaining the forged documents.

A 24-year-old Bangladesh-origin woman was arrested in Rishikesh on Wednesday for allegedly residing in India using forged documents, police said.

The accused, identified as Rita alias Rina from Dhaka, was apprehended from Natraj Chowk area during an intensive verification drive titled 'Operation Prahar', which targeted suspicious individuals based on confidential intelligence, they added.

 

The woman told investigators she met a man named Ripon over social media, who allegedly lured her to India with a job offer around a month ago. He also facilitated her entry into India illegally, police said.

She prepared forged documents in West Bengal to conceal her identity and obtained a fake Aadhaar card. The accused then reached Rishikesh from Delhi by bus on April 13, according to investigators.

Police have recovered a fake Aadhaar card and a Bangladesh identity card from her possession. A photocopy of a Bangladesh citizenship certificate and a mobile phone have also also seized, officials said.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

A case has been registered in this connection under sections for forgery of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 3 of the Passport Act, and Section 14 of the Foreigners and Immigration Act.

An investigation is underway to trace the individuals who assisted the woman in obtaining forged documents, and action will be taken against all those involved, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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