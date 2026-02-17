HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP: Woman nabbed, Pak-born daughter booked over spying for ISI

UP: Woman nabbed, Pak-born daughter booked over spying for ISI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 17, 2026 01:42 IST

x

The Meerut woman had prepared forged documents to obtain a passport for her Pak-born daughter and procured two separate identity documents in her own name.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The arrested woman's daughter has also been booked for residing in India without valid citizenship.
  • The complaint alleges the woman traveled to Pakistan, married a Pakistani national, and brought her daughter to India on a Pakistani passport.
  • Authorities discovered forged documents allegedly used to obtain a passport for the daughter and separate identity documents for the mother.
  • Both women are accused of collecting confidential information for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

A woman was arrested on Monday and her daughter booked for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI and residing in the country without valid citizenship, the Meerut police said.

According to the police, Ruksana, a resident of the Delhi Gate police station area, submitted a complaint to the senior superintendent of police and the additional superintendent of police (City), alleging that Saba Farhat, who lives in Nadir Ali Building in Jali Kothi, had travelled to Pakistan in 1988 and married a Pakistani national, Farhat Masood, there.

 

The complaint stated that her daughter, Aiman Farhat, who was born in Pakistan in 1993, was brought to India on a Pakistani passport and later enrolled in a school in Meerut, but was never granted an Indian citizenship, they said.

The complainant further alleged that the woman had prepared forged documents to obtain a passport for her daughter and procured two separate identity documents in her own name.

It was also alleged that both women were spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and collecting confidential information, the police said.

The police arrested Saba Farhat on Monday and she will be produced in the court on Tuesday, officials said.

SSP Avinash Pandey said the acting on a complaint, a probe by the additional superintendent of police (City) found forged documents from their possession after which an FIR was on Saturday registered against the women at the Delhi Gate police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Teenager with J-K links apprehended for spying for Pakistan
Teenager with J-K links apprehended for spying for Pakistan
'Siddh Purush' held for spying for Pak; was honey-trapped
'Siddh Purush' held for spying for Pak; was honey-trapped
Defence firm engineer held for spying for Pakistan
Defence firm engineer held for spying for Pakistan
Two more sentenced in Pak-linked Visakhapatnam espionage case
Two more sentenced in Pak-linked Visakhapatnam espionage case
YouTuber linked to Jyoti Malhotra arrested for spying
YouTuber linked to Jyoti Malhotra arrested for spying

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

WATCH: Tamannaah, Sara Dance At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Celebration0:55

WATCH: Tamannaah, Sara Dance At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri...

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns in a Brand-New Airport Look! 0:44

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns in a Brand-New Airport Look!

Hardik Pandya spotted with girlfriend Mahieka at Colombo airport1:39

Hardik Pandya spotted with girlfriend Mahieka at Colombo...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO