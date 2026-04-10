Woman held in Haridwar for living illegally in India with fake documents

A Bangladeshi woman has been arrested in Haridwar for illegally residing in India using fake documents, highlighting the issue of immigration and document forgery.

Key Points A Bangladeshi woman was arrested in Haridwar for allegedly staying illegally in India using fake documents.

The woman, identified as Sahela Begum, obtained fake documents with the help of an Indian man she met online.

The fake documents included an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, Indian passport, and a marriage certificate.

The Indian man, Shyamdas, has been arrested for providing shelter and assisting in obtaining the forged documents.

The arrest was made during a verification drive under 'Operation Prahar' aimed at identifying suspicious individuals.

Police in Uttarakhand's Haridwar have arrested a Bangladeshi woman for allegedly staying illegally in India using fake documents, and also detained an Indian man accused of providing her shelter, an official said.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh said the woman was detained in the Jwalapur area on Wednesday during a verification drive under 'Operation Prahar', which is being conducted to identify suspicious persons.

Singh said the woman initially identified herself as Sweety, but upon sustained questioning revealed her real identity as Sahela Begum (41), a resident of Comilla in Bangladesh.

The investigation revealed that Begum had separated from her husband in 2023 and later came to India after befriending Shyamdas (45), a resident of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, on social media, he said.

Details of the Forged Documents

The police said that with Shyamdas' help, the woman got fake documents, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, Indian passport and a marriage certificate, prepared.

All the forged documents, along with a Bangladesh passport and a citizenship identity card, were seized from the woman, they said.

Shyamdas has also been arrested on charges of providing shelter to the woman and helping her obtain the fake documents, the police said.