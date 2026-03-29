Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Women Held in Dehradun Over Forged Indian IDs

Three foreign women have been arrested in Dehradun for possessing fake Indian documents, highlighting the ongoing issue of immigration fraud and the efforts to combat it.

Key Points Two women from Uzbekistan and one from Kyrgyzstan were arrested in Dehradun for allegedly possessing and using fake Indian documents.

The women entered India illegally via Nepal and overstayed their visas, obtaining fake Aadhar and PAN cards through contacts in Delhi.

Police recovered passports, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, mobile phones, and foreign currency from the women's residence during the 'Operation Crackdown'.

One of the arrested women, Nigora Neem, had a prior arrest in Bihar for similar offences related to illegal stay and fake documents.

Authorities are investigating individuals who assisted the women in creating the fraudulent Indian identification documents.

Police said that the women were arrested from the Raipur area under 'Operation Crackdown', being run to search for outsiders and suspicious people in the state.

According to police, the three women -- Erica (29) from Kyrgyzstan, Karina (30) and Nigora Neem (32) from Uzbekistan -- were living in a flat in Sai Complex and possessed fake Indian documents.

During interrogation, Erica revealed that she had come to India in 2023 on a one-year visa but did not return to her country after it expired. Kareena and Nigora also revealed that they entered India illegally by crossing the Nepal border in 2022 and 2023.

They all met in Delhi and obtained their fake Indian documents through an acquaintance.

During the search, one passport, three Aadhar cards, two PAN cards, one identity card of Kyrgyzstan, one photocopy of an Aadhar card, two bank passbooks, seven mobile phones and five foreign currency notes were also recovered from their possession, police said.

Nigora was earlier arrested by the Bihar Police and sent to jail for staying in India illegally on the basis of fake documents, but even after coming out on bail, she continued her stay instead of returning to her native country.

For the last six-seven months, all three were living in different places in Dehradun, police added.

A case has been registered against them at Raipur police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Police said that they have also received information about the people who helped them in making fake Indian documents, and action will be taken against them.