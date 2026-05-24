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Bangladeshi Student Dies By Suicide In Faridabad Hostel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 19:07 IST

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A Bangladeshi student tragically died by suicide in a Faridabad engineering college hostel, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points

  • A Bangladeshi engineering student was found dead in his hostel room in Faridabad.
  • Police are investigating the death as a possible suicide.
  • The student was found hanging from a fan by his roommate.
  • The deceased's family and the Bangladesh Embassy have been informed.

A Bangladeshi student allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a fan in the hostel of a private engineering college located on the Surajkund-Faridabad Road in Faridabad, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Launched Into Student's Death

A senior police officer said early findings in the probe hint at an affair, but the matter remains under investigation.

 

According to police, the deceased was identified as Mustaq, a citizen of Bangladesh.

He studied engineering at the college and shared a room with another student on the hostel's second floor, they said.

Roommate Discovers The Body

Police said his roommate was out working during the incident late Saturday evening. When the roommate returned, he was shocked to see Mustaq hanging from a fan, police said.

His roommate and other students immediately brought him down and rushed him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead, and the police were informed.

Police Response And Further Actions

A police team reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary.

"We have informed the deceased's family and the Bangladesh Embassy about the incident. A post-mortem will be conducted after the relatives arrive," police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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