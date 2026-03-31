Faridabad Teenager Takes Own Life After Disappointing Exam Scores

A 16-year-old student in Faridabad tragically took his own life after being disheartened by his Class 11 exam results, raising concerns about academic pressure and student mental health.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A 16-year-old student in Faridabad allegedly committed suicide due to distress over low marks in his Class 11 exams.

The student, identified as Ayush, reportedly argued with his mother after returning from a party celebrating his friends' good grades.

Police investigation is underway, with no suicide note found at the scene.

The incident highlights the intense academic pressure faced by students and the potential mental health consequences of poor exam performance.

A 16-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his home in Faridabad after getting low marks in his Class 11 examination, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Ayush, lived with his parents in a rented accommodation in the Gandhi Nagar area, they said, adding that the results of his Class 11 examinations were announced on Monday and he had scored low marks in some subjects, which left him distressed.

Some of his friends, who had scored well, organised a party on Monday evening, which Ayush attended.

Manju Devi, a neighbour, said Ayush returned home late in the evening and got into an argument with his mother, who reportedly scolded him. Later that night, he allegedly hanged himself in the house.

His body was discovered on Tuesday morning, following which the family informed the police.

A team from the Naveen Nagar police chowki reached the spot, brought the body down and took it to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Investigation and Statements

"Ayush studied at a school in Delhi's Morband area. His results were declared on Monday and he was upset over his low marks. No suicide note has been recovered and further investigation is underway," said Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Naveen Nagar police chowki, Faridabad.

"The deceased Ayush studied at a school in the Morband area of Delhi. His results were announced on Monday. He was upset by his low marks, leading him to commit suicide," said Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Naveen Nagar police chowki, Faridabad.

No suicide note was found at the spot, he said, adding that a probe is underway.