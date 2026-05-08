UP Teenager Found Dead In His Library, Suicide Suspected

A 17-year-old student in Uttar Pradesh tragically died by suicide in his own library, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Key Points
- A 17-year-old student was found dead in his library in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh.
- Police suspect the death to be a suicide.
- The teenager ran a study library while continuing his own studies.
- A love affair is suspected as a potential motive, but other angles are being investigated.
A 17-year-old student, who recently cleared his class 10 exams, allegedly died by suicide inside a library he owned here on Friday, police said on Friday, suspecting it to be a love affair case.
Police Investigate Teen's Death
Alinagar police station in-charge Ghanshyam Shukla said the incident took place in ward No. 3 along Chakia Road under the Alinagar police station area on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Chauhan, a resident of Nai Basti, police said.
According to police, Kuldeep used to run a study library for students while continuing his studies. His father works at a petrol pump.
Shukla said police reached the spot after receiving information from the victim's father, and found Kuldeep hanging by a towel.
The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination, he said.
Police said preliminary investigation pointed towards a love affair, though other circumstances behind the incident are also being probed.