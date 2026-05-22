Court Grants Bail To Bangla Pokkho Founder In Misinformation Case

Bangla Pokkho founder Garga Chatterjee has been granted bail after being arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media during the West Bengal Assembly elections, raising questions about online content regulation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Garga Chatterjee, founder of Bangla Pokkho, was arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation during the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Kolkata Police cybercrime wing arrested Chatterjee based on complaints related to social media posts.

Chatterjee was granted bail by the Bankshall Court on a bond of Rs 2,000.

Three criminal cases were lodged against Chatterjee, including one by the Election Commission.

Chatterjee had already secured bail in two other cases related to the same matter.

A court in Kolkata on Friday granted bail to pro-Bengali advocacy group Bangla Pokkho's founder Garga Chatterjee, who was arrested by the cybercrime wing of the Kolkata Police for allegedly spreading misinformation through social media posts.

Court Orders and Conditions

The magistrate at the Bankshall Court granted bail to Chatterjee on a bond of Rs 2,000 and directed him to appear before the investigating officer in the case once a week.

Details of the Arrest

Chatterjee was arrested on May 12 by the Kolkata Police for allegedly spreading misinformation and creating confusion over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) through social media posts during the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, according to officials.

Legal Proceedings and Other Cases

Three criminal cases were lodged against him -- one by the Election Commission, while another was a suo motu case by the Kolkata Police, Bangla Pokkho member Kausik Maiti said.

He said that Chatterjee had already secured bail in two other cases and will soon walk out of judicial custody, having been granted bail by the Bankshall Court in the third case, which relates to the suo motu matter.

Background to the Arrest

Chatterjee was arrested by the cybercrime wing of Kolkata Police after he allegedly ignored two summonses issued in connection with complaints lodged over his posts during the election period, the officials said.

The police action followed complaints from election authorities alleging that Chatterjee's posts violated provisions related to the model code of conduct and cyber laws by spreading misleading information and creating distrust around the voting process.