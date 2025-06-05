HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection

Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 05, 2025 15:04 IST

x

The Calcutta high court on Thursday granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata police for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments.

IMAGE: Sharmistha Panoli being produced in Calcutta high court by the West Bengal police. Photograph: ANI/X

The court held that the complaint against her does not disclose any cognisable offence.

Panoli, a law student, was arrested from Gurugram in Haryana last week, after an FIR was filed against her at the Garden Reach Police Station in Kolkata in the wake of a viral video where she made controversial remarks criticising Bollywood actors on Operation Sindoor.

 

The police had maintained that her now-deleted video had derogatory and disrespectful comments against a minority community.

The bench of Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury ordered that she be enlarged on bail bond and security of Rs 10,000, and directed her to cooperate with the investigation into the case.

The court also directed her not to leave the country without its permission.

The high court further directed the police to provide protection to Panoli, as she complained of having received threats following her social media post.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Insta influencer arrested over communal post on Op Sindoor
Insta influencer arrested over communal post on Op Sindoor
Influencer alleges jail threats, denial of amenities; court seeks report
Influencer alleges jail threats, denial of amenities; court seeks report
SC initiates contempt against YouTuber over judge remarks
SC initiates contempt against YouTuber over judge remarks
HC grants bail to Pune student held over Op Sindoor post
HC grants bail to Pune student held over Op Sindoor post
SC extends bail to Ashoka univ prof, bars posts on FIR
SC extends bail to Ashoka univ prof, bars posts on FIR

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Gajar Halwas Yum Enough For Shukla To Take To Space

webstory image 2

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 3

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

VIDEOS

Manipur youth leads the way in organic farming 3:14

Manipur youth leads the way in organic farming

Eyewitnesses recount stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru3:14

Eyewitnesses recount stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in...

Romanian envoy to India strongly condemns Pahalgam terror attack0:32

Romanian envoy to India strongly condemns Pahalgam terror...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD