Influencer alleges jail threats, denial of amenities; court seeks report

Influencer alleges jail threats, denial of amenities; court seeks report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 02, 2025 20:41 IST

The counsel for the 22-year-old female influencer, arrested for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments, on Monday filed a petition in the Alipore court in Kolkata, alleging that she was denied basic amenities in jail and threatened by other inmates.

IMAGE: Sharmistha Panoli (right), arrested from Gurugram by the Kolkata police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her comments on social media, being produced in Alipore court, in Kolkata, May 31, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court has sought a report in this regard by June 4, her lawyer Mohammed Samimuddin said. 

 

"No proper hygiene is maintained inside the Alipore Women's Correctional Home. My client is being denied basic amenities. She has kidney-related issues and has not been keeping well. Her medical condition is delicate and may deteriorate in the absence of basic health and hygiene facilities. We have submitted a petition and the court has sought a report by June 4," Samimudding told PTI.

The petition also alleged that she was receiving "multiple threats from other inmates inside the jail, causing her to fear for her safety and well-being".

"These threats are creating an unsafe environment, seriously affecting her mental peace and physical safety," he said.

The Kolkata police had arrested Sharmishtha Panoli from Haryana's Gurugram on Friday night for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments claiming Bollywood actors were silent on Operation Sindoor.

On Saturday, a court in Kolkata sent Panoli to judicial custody till June 13.

"In view of her medical condition and threats received, we have appealed for a separate room in judicial custody for safety and privacy, and to allow her to use a separate bathroom, in light of her kidney ailments and the need for hygiene," Samimudding added.

The influencer has been booked under relevant sections for promoting enmity between different groups, malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, apart from intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, the police said.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
