News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bengal Cong leader arrested for remarks against Mamata

Bengal Cong leader arrested for remarks against Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 04, 2023 18:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Congress spokesperson Kaustav Bagchi was granted bail by a court in Kolkata on Saturday evening, hours after being arrested for his alleged comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Photograph: Courtesy @INCWestBengal/Twitter

A huge team of the Burtolla police station in Kolkata raided Bagchi's residence in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district around 3.30 am, and arrested him after a few hours.

Bagchi, also a lawyer, was granted bail on a personal bail bond of Rs 1,000 by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate at Bankshall court.

 

The court directed him to meet the investigating officer once a week.

The prosecution prayed for Bagchi's police custody till March 10 for questioning him, alleging he was involved in a conspiracy.

Praying for bail, Bagchi's lawyers questioned why a lawyer was arrested by the police early in the morning from his residence, instead of serving him a notice.

The arrest was not necessary since the charges against him in the FIR do not entail a sentence of over seven years, his lawyers told the court.

Bagchi was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed at the Burtolla police station on Friday night by one Sumit Singh, who claimed to be a Trinamool Congress supporter, for his alleged comments against the chief minister.

Bagchi allegedly criticised Banerjee for making 'personal attacks' on state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after the party snatched the Sagardighi seat in Murshidabad district from the TMC in a bypoll.

He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The Congress workers protested against the arrest at various places across the state, including Baharampur and Kolkata.

The BJP's legal department at the Calcutta high court also condemned the arrest.

'The BJP Legal Department strongly condemns the colourable exercise of power and police excesses by the state machinery,' it said in a statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mamata and the Politics of Impulsiveness
Mamata and the Politics of Impulsiveness
'Mamata will prove to be a game-changer in 2024'
'Mamata will prove to be a game-changer in 2024'
'I had to settle scores with the government'
'I had to settle scores with the government'
Cummins stays home, Smith set to lead in 4th Test too
Cummins stays home, Smith set to lead in 4th Test too
'It's our league, Indians should have been captains'
'It's our league, Indians should have been captains'
WPL will offer youngsters a path: Mooney
WPL will offer youngsters a path: Mooney
WPL 2023: DC vs RCB Preview, Teams, Telecast
WPL 2023: DC vs RCB Preview, Teams, Telecast
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Don't make the mistake of writing me off'

'Don't make the mistake of writing me off'

'2024 last fight': Did Mamata announce retirement?

'2024 last fight': Did Mamata announce retirement?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances