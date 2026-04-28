Election Commission Orders Action Over Social Media Post Targeting Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission has directed police to take swift action against an offensive social media post targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following a complaint from the TMC.

Key Points The Election Commission has instructed police to take action over an objectionable social media post targeting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC filed a complaint regarding the 'vile and insulting' caricature of Mamata Banerjee posted by an alleged BJP supporter.

The Election Commission has taken serious note of the post and directed immediate police action.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining the social media account where the post originated.

The Election Commission on Monday directed the police to take stern action over an objectionable social media post, allegedly targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, officials said.

TMC Complaint and EC Response

Sharing a screenshot of the objectionable post, the TMC had claimed on Sunday night that a "self-proclaimed 'right-wing nationalist' from UP and a BJP supporter" had made the "vile, insulting, filthy, and highly objectionable caricature of Hon'ble Mamata Banerjee" on social media.

It said the post was taken down following a formal complaint.

An EC official said necessary directions have been issued to the police to ensure prompt action.

"We have taken serious note of it and instructed the police to initiate immediate action. The matter was brought to our attention, and necessary directions have been issued to ensure action," he said.

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, TMC member Nilanjan Das lodged a complaint with the cybercrime unit of the Bidhannagar Police regarding the matter.

Police said an investigation was started, and the social media account on which the post was made is being thoroughly examined.

West Bengal will vote for 142 seats in the second phase on Wednesday, while the first round of polling was held on April 23. The votes will be counted on May 4.