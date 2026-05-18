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Home  » News » One Dead, Another Injured In Delhi Road Accident

One Dead, Another Injured In Delhi Road Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 18, 2026 15:31 IST

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A fatal collision between a motorcycle and an autorickshaw in Delhi's Mayur Vihar resulted in one death and critical injuries, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A fatal road accident occurred in Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, involving a motorcycle and an autorickshaw.
  • One man, Kapil, was declared dead at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.
  • Another man, Satyam, sustained critical injuries and was transferred to GTB Hospital.
  • Police are investigating the accident, reviewing CCTV footage and medical evidence.

A man was killed and another critically injured in a collision between a motorcycle and an autorickshaw in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Details of the Delhi Accident

Police said they rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident, which occurred around 2 am.

 

"It was found that the collision occurred between a motorcycle and an autorickshaw. Kapil, a resident of Trilokpuri, was travelling in the autorickshaw, while Satyam, also a resident of Trilokpuri, was riding the motorcycle," a senior police officer said.

The two were shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by passersby before police reached the spot, he said.

Investigation Underway

Doctors at the hospital declared Kapil brought dead, while Satyam, who sustained critical injuries in the accident, was referred to GTB Hospital for advanced treatment, he said.

The crime team was called to inspect the accident spot. CCTV footage from nearby locations was also scanned to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the collision, the officer said.

As Satyam was declared unfit for recording a statement, legal proceedings were initiated on the basis of medical evidence and other material collected during the investigation, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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