Two Die After Car Rams Motorcycle In Delhi

In a tragic Delhi road accident, two men riding a motorcycle were killed after being struck by a car near Bhajanpura Metro station, leading to the arrest of the car's driver and a police investigation.

Key Points Two men died after a car allegedly rammed their motorcycle near Bhajanpura Metro station in Delhi.

The accident occurred late at night in the Khajuri Khas area.

The driver of the car, identified as Himanshu, has been arrested and the vehicle seized.

The deceased, Rohit and Hemant, were residents of Karawal Nagar.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

Two men travelling on a motorcycle were killed after a car allegedly rammed into its rear near Bhajanpura Metro station in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested, they added.

Details Of The Fatal Accident

The accident took place on the intervening night of May 8 and 9 in Khajuri Khas area, when a Maruti Celerio car hit the Bullet motorcycle with two persons -- Rohit (31) and Hemant (33), residents of Karawal Nagar -- onboard, a senior police officer said.

The car allegedly hit the motorcycle from the rear, leaving the two riders seriously injured.

They were shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on a PCR van, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

Police Investigation And Forensic Evidence

"A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The accused driver, identified as Himanshu (27) has been arrested and the offending vehicle seized," the police officer said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the accident, he added.

Victim's Relative Speaks Out

Ajay Pratap Singh, a relative of the deceased, said Rohit had gone to a hotel after office and was returning home when the accident occurred.

"They had gone to a hotel after office to watch a match and were returning home. One of them had a private job in the aviation industry, while the other had a government job," he said.

Singh said he received a call from Rohit's nephew Shivam, who informed him about the accident.

"Shivam, Rohit's nephew, called me at around 11.15 pm. I was at home when he informed me that Rohit and Bunty (Hemant) had an accident and were in serious condition," Singh said.

On receiving the information, he rushed to the hospital, where he found that both had died. He said the bodies was later taken to Nandagiri hospital for post-mortem.