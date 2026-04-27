Two Die In Delhi Motorcycle Crash; Search On For Third Rider

A tragic motorcycle accident in Delhi has claimed the lives of two young men, prompting a police investigation into the possibility of a third missing rider.

Key Points Two men, Saaf Ali and Shahid, died in a motorcycle accident near Majlis Park Metro station in Delhi.

Police are investigating claims of a third rider who is currently missing.

Shahid, one of the victims, was the sole breadwinner for his family.

The accident occurred around 9 pm on Sunday, and the motorcycle was found abandoned near a drain.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Two 20-year-old men, including the sole breadwinner of his family, were killed after their motorcycle crashed near the Majlis Park Metro station in outer-north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Saaf Ali from Burari and Shahid from Bhalswa, they said.

The family members of the deceased have claimed that there was a third rider on the bike, who is feared dead as he has not been found yet.

Police Investigation Into The Delhi Accident

Police said they are trying to ascertain if there was a third person on the bike. There has been no official confirmation so far.

Shahid, who worked as a labourer in a factory, is survived by his 50-year-old mother and two married sisters. His father passed away a decade ago.

The accident took place around 9 pm on Sunday. The motorcycle was found abandoned near a drain along a stretch connecting the Ring Road with the Wazirabad police station.

"We think that a third person was on the bike. We heard Shahid was sitting in the middle. Police are trying to find that person, we were told," a friend of the victims said.

"They did not drink or smoke, so being under the influence is not a factor," he added.

Family Claims And Ongoing Search

The family members also claimed that Saf was riding the bike at the time of the incident.

According to preliminary inquiry, the two sustained grievous injuries in the crash and were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by some passersby, where they were declared dead.

No eyewitnesses have come forward so far, police said.

Rahul, a family friend of Shahid, said police informed them about the accident around 12:30 am on Monday, while Saaf's relatives had been alerted earlier.

"We still don't know what exactly happened or how long they had been together," he said.

Shahid, who earlier lived with his mother in Bawana, had shifted to Sangam Vihar around two months ago to stay with his aunt, Rahul said.

"There had been tension in the area for some time, and his mother did not want her only son to get caught up in it. She sent Shahid away, thinking he would be safer with his aunt in Sangam Vihar," he said.

"But little did she know that he would never return. He was the sole earning member of the family," Rahul said, his voice breaking.

"Her future is now uncertain as she was completely dependent on Shahid," he added.

Police have launched a probe after registering a case under the relevant sections of BNS.