HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi: Man Dies, Family Hurt After Car Hits Motorcycle

Delhi: Man Dies, Family Hurt After Car Hits Motorcycle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 10:54 IST

x

A tragic road accident in Delhi has claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and left his wife and two children injured after a car collided with their motorcycle on Vikas Marg.

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Vikas Marg in east Delhi.
  • The man's wife and two children sustained injuries in the Delhi road accident.
  • The accident occurred when a car hit their motorcycle near the Geeta Colony cut.
  • The car driver, Sachin Gulati, has been taken into custody by the police.

A 35-year-old man was killed, and his wife and two children were injured after a car hit their motorcycle on Vikas Marg in east Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Details of the Delhi Accident

The incident took place around 1:30 am near the Geeta Colony cut when the family was returning home from Connaught Place, they said.

 

According to police, a man made a call at the Shakarpur police station at 1:50 am and informed about the accident.

The caller said a few people had been shifted to the Hedgewar Hospital, while the driver of the offending vehicle had been nabbed by the passersby.

Police Investigation and Arrest

According to the preliminary inquiry, a car rammed into the bike carrying four people. All four were rushed to the Hedgewar Hospital, where Neeraj, a resident of NSA Colony in Vishwas Nagar, was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Neeraj's wife Sonam and their two children are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officer said.

Police have taken the car driver, Sachin Gulati (45), a resident of Noida, into custody after he was nabbed by the public on the spot.

The Shakarpur police station is investigating the incident. In India, road accidents are investigated by local police, who file a First Information Report and gather evidence to determine culpability. The accused may face charges under the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence or rash driving.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Zomato delivery man among 3 dead in car-bike collision in Delhi
Zomato delivery man among 3 dead in car-bike collision in Delhi
Son killed by reckless driving for 'reels': Delhi road crash victim's mother
Son killed by reckless driving for 'reels': Delhi road crash victim's mother
School bus collision in Muzaffarnagar claims three lives
School bus collision in Muzaffarnagar claims three lives
Delhi: Youth mowed down for objecting to smoking
Delhi: Youth mowed down for objecting to smoking
Delhi Man Killed in Road Accident Involving Scooter, Car, and Bus
Delhi Man Killed in Road Accident Involving Scooter, Car, and Bus

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

'Uttarakhand's Mana is now not the Last but the First Village of the Country'1:12

'Uttarakhand's Mana is now not the Last but the First...

Ex-domestic help held for rape-murder of IRS officer's daughter6:44

Ex-domestic help held for rape-murder of IRS officer's...

Rajnath Singh receives ceremonial welcome in Berlin6:21

Rajnath Singh receives ceremonial welcome in Berlin

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO