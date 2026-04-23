Delhi: Man Dies, Family Hurt After Car Hits Motorcycle

A tragic road accident in Delhi has claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and left his wife and two children injured after a car collided with their motorcycle on Vikas Marg.

Key Points A 35-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Vikas Marg in east Delhi.

The man's wife and two children sustained injuries in the Delhi road accident.

The accident occurred when a car hit their motorcycle near the Geeta Colony cut.

The car driver, Sachin Gulati, has been taken into custody by the police.

A 35-year-old man was killed, and his wife and two children were injured after a car hit their motorcycle on Vikas Marg in east Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Details of the Delhi Accident

The incident took place around 1:30 am near the Geeta Colony cut when the family was returning home from Connaught Place, they said.

According to police, a man made a call at the Shakarpur police station at 1:50 am and informed about the accident.

The caller said a few people had been shifted to the Hedgewar Hospital, while the driver of the offending vehicle had been nabbed by the passersby.

Police Investigation and Arrest

According to the preliminary inquiry, a car rammed into the bike carrying four people. All four were rushed to the Hedgewar Hospital, where Neeraj, a resident of NSA Colony in Vishwas Nagar, was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Neeraj's wife Sonam and their two children are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officer said.

Police have taken the car driver, Sachin Gulati (45), a resident of Noida, into custody after he was nabbed by the public on the spot.

The Shakarpur police station is investigating the incident. In India, road accidents are investigated by local police, who file a First Information Report and gather evidence to determine culpability. The accused may face charges under the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence or rash driving.