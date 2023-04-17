News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Atiq killers shifted from Prayagraj jail

Atiq killers shifted from Prayagraj jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 17, 2023 17:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The three assailants who shot gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shifted from the Prayagraj Central Jail to the Pratapgarh District Jail on Monday, a senior official said in Lucknow.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard outside a court where three assailants who shot dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were produced in a court, in Prayagraj, on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

The official said the transfer was done on administrative grounds.

 

The assailants -- Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj -- were arrested soon after the dramatic shootout outside the Prayagraj hospital where policemen were escorting the brothers for a medical check-up Saturday night.

The trio were taken from Prayagraj at 12 noon and reached Pratapgarh at 2.10 pm, officials said.

One of the sons of Atiq Ahmad is currently lodged in the Prayagraj Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Atiq killers wanted fame, sure of 'getting benefits'
Atiq killers wanted fame, sure of 'getting benefits'
'He was deeply religious': Atiq killer's mother
'He was deeply religious': Atiq killer's mother
Atiq killing: Attackers had media IDs, cameras, mics
Atiq killing: Attackers had media IDs, cameras, mics
Maulana Azad references were dropped in 2013: NCERT
Maulana Azad references were dropped in 2013: NCERT
'Dil toh baccha hai ji': Kohli's Day Out
'Dil toh baccha hai ji': Kohli's Day Out
SC asks collector to hold meeting on Gyanvapi wazu
SC asks collector to hold meeting on Gyanvapi wazu
Malaika-Arjun Romance In The Lift!
Malaika-Arjun Romance In The Lift!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Journey of Atiq killers: Petty crimes to don's murder

Journey of Atiq killers: Petty crimes to don's murder

Atiq killers sent to 14-day judicial custody

Atiq killers sent to 14-day judicial custody

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances