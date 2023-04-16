News
Rediff.com  » News » Atiq killers sent to 14-day judicial custody

Atiq killers sent to 14-day judicial custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 16, 2023 19:04 IST
A court in Prayagraj on Sunday sent three assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf to 14 days' judicial custody.

IMAGE: Arun Maurya, Sunny, and Lavlesh Tiwari, who killed mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Photograph: ANI Photo

Luvlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) of Kasganj were caught on the spot after shooting Atiq and his brother dead outside a hospital in the Shahganj area in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

 

"Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14 days' judicial custody by a court in Prayagraj," lawyer Manish Khanna, who represented Ahmad, told PTI.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
