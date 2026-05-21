Assam Man Arrested With Heroin In Mizoram's Champhai

An Assam man was arrested in Mizoram's Champhai district after being caught with over 620 grams of heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam man arrested in Champhai district, Mizoram, for possession of over 620 gm of heroin.

The heroin was packed in 50 soap cases and seized during a joint operation by the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department and the Assam Rifles.

The seized heroin was allegedly smuggled from Myanmar and destined for Assam.

A truck used for transporting the heroin has also been impounded.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

A man from Assam has been arrested with over 620 gm of heroin in east Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Thursday.

He was apprehended during a joint operation by the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department and the Assam Rifles on Zote by-pass road in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

Details of the Drug Seizure

The accused, a resident of Lokanathpur in Assam's Cachar district, has been arrested for possessing the contraband packed in 50 soap cases, the excise department said in a statement.

The seized heroin had been smuggled allegedly from Myanmar and was being transported to Assam, it said.

Investigation and Legal Action

A truck, allegedly used for transporting the heroin, was also impounded during the operation, the statement said.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Mizoram's Fight Against Narcotics

Since January, 11 kg of heroin, 56 kg of methamphetamine, 113.9 kg of ganja and 11,543 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor has been seized during various operations in Mizoram, the Excise and Narcotics Department said.