Home  » News » Drug bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Man held with heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh

Drug bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Man held with heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
March 08, 2026 16:21 IST

A man was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district after police seized heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh from his possession, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district for possession of heroin.
  • The seized heroin is estimated to be worth ₹1.37 lakh.
  • The arrest and seizure occurred during a police raid in the Mimey area.
  • The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act, and an investigation is ongoing.

A man has been arrested and heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh seized from his possession in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, police said on Sunday.

Namsai Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kengo Dirchi said the arrest and seizure were made during a raid in Mimey area under the jurisdiction of Chongkham police station on Saturday.

 

During the search, two soap cases containing 26.06 gm of heroin worth around ₹1.37 lakh were seized from the accused's possession, police said.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
