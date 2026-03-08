Drug bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Man held with heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh

A man was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district after police seized heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh from his possession, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

A man has been arrested and heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh seized from his possession in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, police said on Sunday.

Namsai Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kengo Dirchi said the arrest and seizure were made during a raid in Mimey area under the jurisdiction of Chongkham police station on Saturday.

During the search, two soap cases containing 26.06 gm of heroin worth around ₹1.37 lakh were seized from the accused's possession, police said.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.