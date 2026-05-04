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Home  » News » Early Trends Show Bjp Leading In Assam Assembly Elections

Early Trends Show Bjp Leading In Assam Assembly Elections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 08:33 IST

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Early Assam Assembly election trends reveal a lead for the BJP in 10 constituencies, with the Congress trailing behind in six as vote counting progresses.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Early trends indicate the BJP is leading in 10 Assam Assembly constituencies.
  • The Congress party is currently ahead in six constituencies, according to initial counts.
  • Vote counting is being conducted at 40 centres across 35 districts in Assam.
  • The Assam Assembly elections saw a high voter turnout of 85.96 per cent.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 24 of the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam, while the opposition Congress was ahead in five, according to initial trends shown by television channels.

Assam Election: Counting Process and Key Locations

The Election Commission is yet to come out with any official figures.

 

Counting of votes began at 8 am, with postal ballots being taken up first.

Trends for other parties were yet to emerge.

Counting is being held at 40 centres across all 35 districts, with most districts having a single centre covering all constituencies.

However, in Nagaon district, counting is being conducted at three separate centres, while Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat have two centres each.

High Voter Turnout in Assam Assembly Elections

Polling in all 126 assembly constituencies in the state was held in a single phase on April 9 with a record turnout of 85.96 per cent of the over 2.50 crore electorate.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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