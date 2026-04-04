Gaurav Gogoi: 'There's A Growing Fatigue With Divisive Politics'

'Never before has the Congress been part of a rainbow coalition, and the response from the people has been overwhelming.'

'Assam's diversity cannot be represented by a single voice -- it requires a collective effort, and that is what we are building.'

IMAGE: Congress candidate for the Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi during the nomination rally for the Assam assembly election, in Jorhat, March 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'This is not just Congress vs BJP -- it is Tarun Gogoi's Congress vs Himanta Biswa Sarma's Congress.'

'You cannot run a state on publicity -- people are facing unemployment and rising costs.'

'There is also increasing centralisation of power, where decisions are taken by a few and dissent is discouraged. That is not healthy for a democracy.'

As Assam moves closer to a high-stakes assembly election, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi is seeking to reposition his party -- invoking legacy while arguing for a shift in governance, and taking on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In this interview with Sabir Nishat, Gogoi speaks about the Opposition alliance, his idea of a 'New Greater Assam', and why he believes the coming election represents a choice between two contrasting political approaches.

What is your strategy going into the assembly elections?

In the run-up to the elections, we are trying to build a campaign that blends legacy with a call for change. A key focus has been to bring together a broad Opposition alliance to take on the BJP.

Never before has the Congress been part of such a rainbow coalition, and the response from the people has been overwhelming.

Assam's diversity cannot be represented by a single voice -- it requires a collective effort, and that is what we are building.

The Congress has kept the AIUDF out of this alliance. How do you view that decision?

Our focus is on building a wider, inclusive platform. Assam is a diverse state, and our effort is to ensure that different voices come together in a meaningful way.

The objective is to create a coalition that reflects the aspirations of all sections of society.

You've framed this election as 'Tarun Gogoi's Congress vs Himanta Biswa Sarma's Congress'. What do you mean by that?

This election is not just Congress versus BJP. It is also about two interpretations of a political legacy. People remember how Assam was brought out of insurgency and moved towards stability during Tarun Gogoi's tenure.

On the other hand, Himanta Biswa Sarma also comes from that Congress background. So this is a contest between two very different visions emerging from the same legacy.

IMAGE: Gaurav Gogoi during the nomination rally for the Assam assembly election in Jorhat, March 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

What are your main criticisms of the current Assam government?

The government today is focused more on projection than performance. You cannot run a state on publicity alone. People are facing unemployment, rising costs, and shrinking opportunities.

There is also increasing centralisation of power, where decisions are taken by a few and dissent is discouraged. That is not healthy for a democracy.

Governance has shifted from consultation to imposition.

'Development cannot be selective'

What is your vision for Assam? You've spoken about a 'New Greater Assam'.

'Natun Bor Asom' or New Greater Assam is about inclusive development. It means investing in education and healthcare, creating jobs for youth, and ensuring that no region or community is left behind.

Development cannot be selective -- uneven growth only creates frustration and divides society. We want to combine continuity with change, learning from the past while addressing present challenges.

Do you think voters are looking for an alternative?

Yes, there is a growing fatigue with divisive politics. People are tired of being divided along identity lines. They want governance that is fair, transparent, and focused on everyday concerns.

There is a quiet but unmistakable yearning for change. People may not always express it openly, but they are looking for an alternative they can trust.

IMAGE: Gaurav Gogoi felicitates Congress Screening Committee Chairperson and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a party meeting in Guwahati, February 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Your campaign has seen sharp personal attacks from the chief minister. How do you respond?

The allegations linking me and my wife to Pakistan's ISI are completely baseless and irresponsible, especially when they touch upon something as serious as national security.

Such claims should not be made lightly. In contrast, the concerns we have raised regarding his family, assets, and alleged benefits to his wife's company are based on information available in the public domain.

Matters of national security must remain above political discourse, and those in high office should exercise restraint and responsibility in their statements.

At a personal level, these allegations have only made my family stronger. They have made us realise the strength of our bond -- everyone has stood firm, including my wife, who has faced these attacks with great resilience.

It has only deepened our appreciation for each other's roles and values.

'Politics of fear and intimidation'

You've also spoken about a climate of fear in Assam. Could you elaborate?

If you criticise the government, there is a perception that you may face consequences -- whether through legal action or denial of benefits.

This creates a politics of fear and intimidation, which is not how a democracy should function.

In contrast, we are trying to build a campaign based on what I call 'moral courage'.

IMAGE: Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others offers prayers at the Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Singapore coroner has ruled that Zubeen Garg's death was due to drowning. What is your immediate reaction?

It is a very serious and surprising development. The Singapore coroner clearly stated that this was an accidental death caused by drowning under the influence of alcohol.

This stands in sharp contrast to what the Assam chief minister had earlier claimed inside the assembly -- that it was a case of plain and simple murder.

What concerns does this raise about the earlier investigation?

It raises fundamental questions about credibility. The state government took a firm stand earlier, and even sent an SIT to Singapore.

Now, with a completely different conclusion coming from the coroner, people are naturally questioning what basis those earlier claims were made on.

You have referred to a statement made by the chief minister earlier. Could you elaborate?

The chief minister had publicly said that if justice was not delivered to Zubeen Garg before the assembly elections, people should not vote for the BJP.

Today, I would like to ask him if he stands by that statement and how he views it in light of the latest verdict.

IMAGE: Gaurav Gogoi with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the North East Music Festival in New Delhi, February 22, 2026. Photograph: @RahulGandhi/ANI Photo

Did you expect such a verdict from the Singapore coroner?

We did not expect this outcome. Like many people in Assam, we are finding it difficult to believe. That is why clarity and accountability are now more important than ever.

What, in your view, should happen next?

There must be full transparency. All findings, including those of the SIT, should be made public. Only then can public trust be restored and the truth be clearly established.

What key message you want to send to voters?

Ultimately, this election is about the kind of Assam we want to build. It is a choice between two models of governance, two styles of leadership, and two visions for the future.

People will decide based on what resonates with them. For us, the focus is on offering a credible, inclusive, and forward-looking alternative.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff