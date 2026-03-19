'For 2 Years Facing Humiliation, Feeling Isolated Within Congress'

'I could have accepted the humiliation if I wanted to remain as an MP. But I decided to leave.'

IMAGE: Nagaon's Lok Sabha MP and then senior Congress leader, Pradyut Bordoloi, right addresses a press conference at Guwahati's Rajiv Bhawan, January 13, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pradyut Bordoloi claims he was sidelined after supporting Shashi Tharoor within the party.

He strongly opposed the Congress decision to renominate Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar.

Bordoloi says exit was not about electoral prospects or ticket denial.

In a significant political shift ahead of the Assam assembly elections, senior leader and two-term MP Pradyut Bordoloi has ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party after what he describes as a prolonged period of 'humiliation' and internal neglect.

Speaking soon after his move, Bordoloi makes it clear that his resignation was not triggered by a single incident, but by a series of developments that, over time, made his position within the party untenable.

"For the last two years, I have been facing humiliation and feeling isolated within the Congress," he tells Rediff Contributor Sabir Nishat, pointing to a growing sense of alienation within the organisation.

'After I supported Tharoor, I was shunted out'

The unease, he explains, began after he supported Shashi Tharoor within the party.

"I have been feeling humiliated. It all started when I supported Dr Shashi Tharoor, then I was shunted out from every forum inside the party," he says, suggesting that his exclusion from key platforms was systematic rather than incidental.

'I warned the leadership on Nazar'

But it was the party's decisions in Assam, particularly in the run-up to the assembly elections, that appear to have pushed him to the precipice.

Bordoloi indicates that his resignation was precipitated by the Congress leadership's decision to renominate Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar. He says he had clearly conveyed his position to the leadership.

In his communication to AICC General Secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, he spoke of 'pain and anguish' over what he saw as the party's failure to act on serious allegations linked to Nazar.

'This was not just politics, it became personal'

At the centre of the controversy is Emdadul Islam, whom Bordoloi describes as a close associate of Nazar.

Islam was arrested and chargesheeted by the Assam police in connection with a violent attack on Bordoloi and his associate Sibamoni Bora in April 2025.

The episode, Bordoloi suggests, should have prompted a firm response from the party. Instead, what followed deepened his sense of grievance.

He alleges that after securing bail, Islam was given a "hero's welcome", allegedly organised by Nazar.

More troubling for him was Islam's continued presence at party events.

He claims that Islam was seen attending programmes alongside senior Congress leaders, including events where Gaurav Gogoi was present, which, according to him, reflected the leadership's indifference to serious concerns.

'My concerns were termed fabricated'

Bordoloi also recalls an earlier episode during a Congress Central Election Committee meeting.

"My points were termed 'fabricated'," he says, referring to his objections about a candidate's alleged criminal links.

"The APCC president present there remained silent. This hurt me a lot," he adds.

Despite his stature -- as a former Assam cabinet minister, four-time MLA, and now a second-term MP -- Bordoloi insists his decision was not about electoral prospects.

"For me, getting a ticket was not a question of life and death. There were multiple issues," he says.

'I could have stayed, but not with humiliation'

At its core, he emphasises, the decision was about self-respect.

"What was important for me was to hold my head high," he says.

Even with three years remaining in his Lok Sabha term, he chose to walk away.

"I could have accepted the humiliation if I wanted to remain as an MP. But I decided to leave and work," he says.

His resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge marked the formal end of a long journey that harks back to 1975.

"The Congress party has given me a lot," he acknowledges, even as he makes clear that continuing under the prevailing circumstances was no longer an option.

IMAGE: BJP MP Pradyut Bordoloi with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Piyush Goyal ahead of the Assam election, March 18, 2026. Photograph: @himantabiswa X/ANI Photo

'I want to work with my head held high'

Now into the BJP fold, Bordoloi frames his move as a step towards continuing public service with dignity.

"Being an Assamese, I will work towards strengthening the hands of Himanta Biswa Sarma for realising his vision of making Assam a leading state of the country," he says.

On the personal front, he draws a clear line between his choices and his family's political path.

His son Prateek has been fielded by the Congress from the Margherita constituency, a seat Bordoloi himself represented four times.

"It is up to him to decide his own political career," Bordoloi says.

For a leader who spent half a century in the Congress, the departure is both political and deeply personal -- driven, as he reiterates, by a desire to continue public life "with my head held high".

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff