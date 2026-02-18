Can Congress Recover From Borah Exit?

Bhupen Borah's resignation and swift switch to the BJP has dealt the Congress a major setback in Assam just weeks before the assembly elections.

IMAGE: Bhupen Kumar Borah addresses a press conference in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah resigned, citing 'high-handedness'.

He quickly accepted an invitation to join the BJP.

BJP is expected to frame the move as political momentum.

Organisational Blow Before Polls

In a significant setback for the Congress in Assam ahead of the April assembly elections, senior leader and former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah has resigned from the party, citing 'high-handedness' within the state unit.

Within hours, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Borah at his residence and invited him to join the Bharatiya Janata Party -- an offer Borah has readily accepted.

The development has triggered fresh uncertainty within the Congress at a crucial juncture, with the party already grappling with factional tensions and organisational challenges in the state.

Organisational And Morale Setback

Borah's exit is being seen by party insiders as both an organisational and psychological blow.

"Borah still has a network of workers across several districts. Even if it is not a wave, it disrupts the Congress' booth-level structure at a critical time," said a senior political observer based in Guwahati.

A Congress functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted that "the timing is extremely damaging because the party should have been fully focused on the campaign by now."

Timing Hurts Congress Campaign

The timing of the resignation -- weeks before the assembly polls -- has compounded the challenge for the Congress, which had been attempting to consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment against the BJP-led government.

"Instead of talking about governance and price rise, the narrative has shifted to infighting within the Congress. That is clearly to the BJP's advantage," said an academic who studies Assam politics.

Party sources said the leadership is now working to fast-track candidate selection and intensify outreach to district leaders to prevent further erosion.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Bhupen Kumar Borah, right, in Guwahati, February 17, 2026. Photograph: @CMOfficeAssam X/ANI Photo

BJP Looks To Consolidate Gains

For the BJP, Borah's induction is being seen as a strategic gain that reinforces the party's efforts to expand its support base by bringing in leaders from rival parties.

"The BJP will project this as momentum -- that leaders are moving towards it while the Congress is losing ground," said a political analyst.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's personal visit to Borah's residence has also been read as a signal of the importance the party attaches to the development.

Risk Of Further Defections

Within the Congress, the immediate concern is whether Borah’s move could encourage other leaders and supporters to follow suit.

"There are several mid-level leaders who have been dissatisfied. This could push some of them to take a call, especially if they feel the Congress is not in a position to win," said a senior journalist who tracks the state's politics.

Party insiders said the leadership has begun reaching out to key district leaders to ensure there is no chain reaction.

Possible Political Fallout

There is also speculation that Borah, now in the BJP camp, could publicly speak about internal issues within the Congress in the coming days.

“If he chooses to reveal internal decision-making or factional disputes, it could further dent the party’s credibility among undecided voters,” said a political commentator.

However, some observers cautioned that electoral outcomes in Assam are shaped by multiple factors.

“Local candidates, community alignments and development issues will still play a decisive role. Leadership exits matter, but they are not the only factor,” another analyst said.

Congress Plays Down Impact

Publicly, Congress leaders have sought to downplay the resignation, maintaining that the party remains united under the leadership of state president and MP Gaurav Gogoi.

A senior state leader said the party would "fight the election on issues that matter to the people of Assam and not be distracted by individual decisions."

The Road To April

With just weeks to go before voters head to the polls, Borah's exit has added a new variable to Assam's electoral contest.

"This is a setback for the Congress, but how big it becomes will depend on whether it triggers further exits and how quickly the party regroups," said a veteran political observer.

For now, the episode underscores the Congress' ongoing struggle to maintain cohesion in Assam -- and gives the BJP a timely opportunity to reinforce its narrative of political strength ahead of the elections.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff