Assam Elections: Who Are the Richest Candidates?

Election affidavits in Assam have unveiled a fascinating glimpse into the financial standings of key candidates, revealing everything from Sewli Mohilary's astonishing 37 bank accounts and 32 vehicles to Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal's ₹222 crore in assets.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sewli Mohilary, BPF candidate from Kokrajhar, has declared 37 bank accounts and 32 vehicles, with total assets worth ₹54.04 crore.

Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF chief, remains Assam's wealthiest candidate with declared assets of ₹222.34 crore.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife reported a combined income increase to ₹35.16 crore in 2026, with an unchanged ₹2 lakh loan from a childhood friend.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's combined income with his wife rose to ₹7.57 crore, listing his MP salary as his sole income source.

IMAGE: Sewli Mohilary, the Bodoland People's Front candidate from Kokrajhar, has declared 37 bank accounts and 32 vehicles. Photograph: X

Election affidavits of key candidates in Assam have revealed striking details about their wealth, with some declarations running into crores and others featuring unusually high numbers of bank accounts and vehicles.

Among the most eye-catching is Sewli Mohilary, the Bodoland People's Front candidate from Kokrajhar, who has declared 37 bank accounts and ownership of 32 vehicles.

The 49 year old, wife of Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary, has total assets worth ₹54.04 crore.

Her affidavit lists ₹5.26 crore spread across multiple bank accounts and vehicles valued at over ₹12 crore, including 16 tipper trucks and four tractors.

Her movable assets also include machinery worth ₹12.59 crore, while immovable assets worth ₹20.03 crore comprise agricultural land and commercial buildings.

In contrast, Hagrama Mohilary's declared assets are significantly lower. He operates eight bank accounts and owns a high-end SUV, with total assets amounting to ₹9.17 crore.

Assam's Richest Candidate

IMAGE: AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Despite Mohilary's extensive assets, she remains far behind Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal, chief of the All India United Democratic Front, who continues to be among the richest candidates in the fray.

The 70 year old perfume baron has declared total assets worth ₹222.34 crore.

His movable assets alone are valued at ₹52.43 crore, including funds across eight bank accounts, six of them located in Mumbai.

Ajmal owns six vehicles, while his wife Rizwana Badruddin Ajmal owns three more. Together, their vehicles are valued at ₹2.17 crore.

A three-time MP, Ajmal is contesting from the Binnakandi assembly constituency.

Chief Minister Sarma's Financials

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also reported a sharp rise in income.

The combined earnings of Sarma and his entrepreneur wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma increased to ₹35.16 crore in 2026 from ₹17.27 crore in 2021.

Interestingly, one detail has remained unchanged over the years -- a loan from his childhood friend Devajit Saikia.

Sarma continues to owe ₹2 lakh, while his wife owes ₹1 lakh to Saikia, who is also secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Assam's advocate general.

Sarma has declared no personal vehicle in his name, while his wife owns an SUV purchased in 2018 worth ₹21.60 lakh. His affidavit lists his monthly salary of ₹1.60 lakh as his sole source of income.

Congress President Gogoi's Income

IMAGE: Gaurav Gogoi addresses a press briefing at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has also reported a rise in income.

The combined earnings of Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi increased from ₹4.66 crore during the 2024 Lok Sabha election to ₹7.57 crore.

The 43-year-old leader has listed his income as an MP as his only source of earnings. His immovable assets include an inherited flat in New Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

Gogoi is contesting the assembly election from Jorhat constituency, making his financial disclosures part of a closely watched political contest.

Significance of Affidavits

The declarations highlight the wide financial spectrum among candidates in Assam -- from extensive business-linked assets and multiple bank accounts to relatively modest holdings and traditional income sources.

As campaigning intensifies, these affidavits provide voters with a detailed look at the financial profiles of those seeking public office, adding another dimension to the electoral battle.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff