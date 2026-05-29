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Illegal Arms Smuggling Module Busted In Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 29, 2026 18:33 IST

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Punjab Police have successfully busted an illegal arms smuggling module in Jalandhar, leading to the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of a significant cache of illegal weapons.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantle an illegal arms smuggling module in Jalandhar.
  • Three suspects arrested in connection with the illegal arms smuggling operation.
  • Police recovered five .32 bore pistols, nine magazines, and 22 live cartridges.
  • Investigation ongoing to uncover the full extent of the illegal arms network in Punjab.

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has busted an illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of three accused and recovery of five .32 bore pistols along with nine magazines and 22 live cartridges from their possession, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Arrests and Identification of Suspects

Those arrested have been identified as Manjot Singh, a resident of village Dhesian in Gurdaspur; Sandeep Singh, a resident of village Jagowal in Gurdaspur; and Amandeep Singh alias Aman, a resident of village Bhaini Paswal in Gurdaspur, an official statement said.

 

Yadav said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the module is involved in illegal arms smuggling within Punjab.

Ongoing Investigation and Further Recoveries

Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages and completely dismantle the entire illegal arms network, he said, according to the statement.

Sharing operational details, Jalandhar's Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said that acting on reliable inputs, a police team apprehended suspect Manjot Singh from near Jalandhar bus stand and recovered one .32 bore pistol from his possession.

In his disclosure statement, Manjot revealed the involvement of his two accomplices -- Sandeep and Amandeep -- in this module, she said, while adding that acting swiftly, police teams have arrested the duo from the Bhaini Paswal village in Gurdaspur.

Kaur said that further on the disclosure of Amandeep, police teams have recovered four more .32 bore pistols along with eight magazines and 18 live cartridges concealed near Dhusi Bundh at village Bhaini Paswal in Gurdaspur. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days as the investigation progresses, she added.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the law at Division-6 police station in Jalandhar Commissionerate.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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