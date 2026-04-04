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How Punjab Police Busted an Illegal Arms Smuggling Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 04, 2026 16:46 IST

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Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an illegal arms smuggling network operating in Jalandhar, arresting one individual and seizing illegal firearms, highlighting their commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrested Suraj Kumar in Jalandhar, dismantling an illegal arms smuggling network.
  • Five pistols and four cartridges were recovered from the accused during a police check.
  • The accused and his associates were procuring illegal arms from the Mathura region of Uttar Pradesh.
  • The illegal arms were being supplied across Jalandhar and nearby areas.
  • Police are conducting raids to apprehend other members of the arms smuggling network.

Punjab Police announced on Saturday that it has busted an illegal arms smuggling network with the arrest of one individual here.

Suraj Kumar, a resident of Shekhewal village in Jalandhar, was held during police checking at a checkpost near the area of Patara on Friday evening.

 

The police recovered five pistols and four cartridges from his possession, Jalandhar SSP (Rural) Harvinder Singh Virk said.

Investigation Uncovers Arms Source and Distribution

During preliminary investigation, it came to light that the accused, along with his associate Davinderpal Singh alias Deepu and other gang members, was involved in procuring illegal arms and ammunition from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura region and supplying them across Jalandhar and nearby areas.

SSP Virk said that further interrogation of the accused is underway to establish the complete supply chain, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the absconding associates.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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