Delhi Stabbing: CCTV Captures Gruesome Attack on Teenager

Chilling CCTV footage has surfaced showing a brutal stabbing attack on a teenager in Delhi, leading to the apprehension of two juvenile suspects with prior criminal records.

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Key Points CCTV footage reveals a violent stabbing attack on a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Anand Parbat.

The attack occurred after a minor altercation near a gurdwara in Faridpuri Sabzi Mandi.

Two juvenile suspects have been apprehended and confessed to the crime; both have prior criminal records.

The victim is undergoing treatment and survived the stabbing attack.

Days after two juveniles were apprehended for attacking a 17-year-old boy over a minor altercation in central Delhi's Anand Parbat, a CCTV video of the crime has surfaced online.

In the widely circulated video, two boys can be seen assaulting the victim, who is wearing a cap, in a narrow lane. One attacker is seen stabbing the victim several times in the back with a dagger before repeatedly striking him on the legs, thighs and abdomen.

The footage further shows the assailants dragging the boy into a nearby room in the lane as the attack continued.

Details of the Delhi Stabbing Incident

The incident occurred on March 21, when the 17-year-old boy accidentally collided with one of the accused near a gurdwara in Faridpuri Sabzi Mandi. An argument ensued, which soon escalated, resulting in the dagger attack on the victim, according to police.

The victim survived the attack and is undergoing treatment.

A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was initiated.

The juveniles were apprehended and have confessed to their involvement in the crime, police said, adding that the two have prior involvement in criminal cases.