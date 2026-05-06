Pak ISI behind Punjab bomb blasts on Op Sindoor anniv: Cops

Punjab Police are investigating a low-intensity explosion in Amritsar, suspecting the involvement of Pakistan's ISI and launching a thorough investigation to apprehend those responsible.

IMAGE: Security personal inspect the area after the blast near the BSF Chowk, in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A low-intensity explosion occurred near the army cantonment in Amritsar, Punjab.

Punjab DGP suspects Pakistan's ISI may be behind the Amritsar blast.

No injuries were reported in the Amritsar explosion.

Multiple teams are investigating the blast using human intelligence and forensic analysis.

An FIR has been registered, and investigations are being conducted in coordination with the army.

A blast, which occurred near the army cantonment boundary wall in Amritsar's Khasa, was a low-intensity explosion, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The blast occurred on Tuesday night, and no injuries were reported, police said.

ISI Suspected in Amritsar Explosion

The DGP mentioned that no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, but it appears that Pakistan's ISI might be behind the incident.

"We assume that, as today is the Operation Sindoor anniversary, this is part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab. Punjab is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the nation against Pakistan," he said.

Back-to-Back Explosions Shake Punjab

Two back-to-back explosions near security establishments shook Punjab on Tuesday night, triggering panic and drawing condemnation from opposition parties, which called them efforts to "destabilise" the state.

The first explosion happened around 8 pm in Jalandhar outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier, while the second blast occurred at around 11 pm in Amritsar.

Investigation Underway with Multiple Agencies

An investigation into both incidents is underway.

After holding a meeting with army authorities and senior officers from the Punjab Police, DGP Yadav briefed reporters on the discussions. He stated that common concerns regarding security were reviewed, and directives were issued.

He said that a meeting was also held with senior police officers of the Amritsar police commissionerate.

According to the DGP, the exact nature of the explosion and the device used will be determined pending forensic examination.

Senior officers from the Punjab Police, including the Amritsar SSP (Rural), visited the explosion site. The bomb disposal squad from the Punjab Police and BSF, along with forensic experts, sanitised the area and collected samples for scientific analysis.

The DGP noted that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections, and investigations are being conducted in close coordination with the army and other agencies.

"Multiple teams are working on this utilising human intelligence, technical resources, and forensic inputs to ensure investigations are conducted in a scientific manner," he said, asserting that the perpetrators will be arrested.

Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Mir Qasim stated that police received reports of a loud sound at around 11 pm on a road in Khasa, Amritsar. "Our teams arrived on the scene immediately," he said.

Preliminary inspections indicated that someone had thrown an explosive device towards the boundary wall, leading to the explosion, according to the SSP.

Police mentioned that a piece of a tin sheet covering the boundary wall had fallen as a result of the blast.