Chandigarh Blast: Five Arrested, Pakistan ISI Link Suspected

Following a blast outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh, police have arrested five individuals and are investigating potential links to Pakistan's ISI in what they believe was a foiled terror plot.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the Chandigarh BJP headquarters blast.

Preliminary investigations suggest the module was backed by Pakistan's ISI, with foreign-based handlers identified.

A grenade and other materials have been recovered by the police.

The operation has foiled a major terror conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace in the region.

Police are continuing operations to apprehend remaining suspects involved in the Chandigarh blast case.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced on Saturday that five individuals have been arrested in connection with the blast incident that occurred outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh.

The Counter-Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police, solved the Chandigarh grenade attack case, DCP Yadav.

"Five persons involved in the incident have been arrested, and the two perpetrators involved in the attack have been identified," Yadav said on X.

One grenade and another cache have been recovered so far, he further said.

Police teams are conducting operations to nab the absconding accused, the DGP added.

ISI Link Suspected in Chandigarh Blast

Preliminary investigations revealed that the module was backed by Pakistan's spy agency- ISI. Foreign-based handlers in Portugal and Germany have been identified, he said.

"Multiple cutouts and sub-modules were used," Yadav mentioned.

"This operation has effectively foiled a major terror conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace and harmony in the region. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the main accused involved in the case," said Yadav.

The explosion occurred around 5 pm on Wednesday when a suspected crude explosive device was hurled near the office, officials had said. No casualties were reported.

The Punjab BJP headquarters is located in Sector 37 in Chandigarh.

An unverified video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday evening shows a man pulling the pin from a blue-coloured grenade and throwing it, while another person records the act. The duo is seen fleeing just moments before the blast.

Their faces were not visible in the 10-second video, and the authenticity of the footage has yet to be verified. CCTV camera recordings also captured suspects running across the road immediately after the explosion.

In a separate unverified social media post attributed to Sukhjinder Singh Babbar of the banned Babbar Khalsa International, the outfit claimed responsibility for the incident.