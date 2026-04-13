Pakistan ISI Suspected in Amritsar Police Station Grenade Attack

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with a grenade attack on the Bhindi Saida police station in Amritsar, Punjab, with investigations revealing a suspected link to Pakistan's ISI.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the grenade attack on the Bhindi Saida police station in Amritsar.

Preliminary investigations suggest the module responsible for the attack was backed by Pakistan's ISI.

The accused were allegedly promised financial rewards for targeting police establishments in Punjab.

The suspects are being investigated under the Explosive Substances Act, UAPA, BNS, and the Arms Act.

Six accused have been arrested in connection with a grenade attack on the Bhindi Saida police station in Punjab's Amritsar district last month.

According to the Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigation has found that the module was backed by Pakistan's ISI.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of March 29 and 30 at the police station. No one was injured in the incident.

"In a major breakthrough, District Amritsar Rural Police, in a joint operation with District Faridkot Police, solves the grenade attack case at PS Bhindi Saida, leading to the arrest of six accused and the recovery of two pistols," DGP Yadav said in a post on X on Monday.

"Preliminary investigation has found that the module was backed by Pakistan's ISI," the DGP said, adding that the accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler operating from abroad, who was directing terror activities in Punjab.

"On the intervening night of March 29-30, 2026, the accused retrieved hand grenades, conducted reconnaissance, and carried out the attack. The module had been radicalised and motivated to target police establishments, with promises of substantial financial rewards for executing the attack," he said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act, UAPA, BNS, and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and to dismantle the entire network, Yadav said.

The arrested have been identified as Baljit Singh, a resident of village Chak Dogra in Amritsar; Prabh Singh, from Chota Fatehwal in Amritsar; Rajbir Singh, from Baba Gum Chak Ballarwal in Amritsar; Sukhpreet Singh, from Thehra Rajputan in Amritsar; Ajaydeep Singh alias Ajay alias Gazni, from Lopoke in Amritsar; and Sahib Singh alias Saba, from Sarangdev in Amritsar, according to a statement from the Punjab Police.

According to the statement, the DGP noted that the module had been radicalised and motivated to target police establishments, with promises of substantial financial rewards for executing the attack.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range, Sandeep Goel, said that during the investigation, it came to light that Baljit Singh and Prabh Singh retrieved two hand grenades from a location near Gharinda. Investigations also revealed that the accused were promised a large amount of money, but eventually, only a paltry amount of money was given by the Pakistani handler for carrying out the attack, he said.

Investigation Details

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural, Suhail Qasim Mir, informed that on the day of the incident, all three accused, Baljit Singh, Prabh Singh and Rajbir Singh, proceeded towards Bhindi Saida police station on a motorcycle. They parked their vehicle approximately 1-2 kilometres away from the police station in the nearby fields and approached the rear side of the police station on foot through agricultural fields, he said.

He further said that Baljit Singh and Prabh Singh hurled hand grenades at the police station, while Rajbir Singh recorded the entire incident. After executing the attack, the accused again moved through the fields and remained concealed in wheat crops for approximately three to four hours, he added.

The SSP added that the accused later disposed of their clothes in a drain nearly one kilometre from the police station to destroy evidence, and at around 5 am, retrieved their motorcycle and fled from the spot.

Arrests and Operation

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faridkot Dr Pragya Jain said that in an intelligence-led operation with Amritsar Rural Police, police teams arrested the two accused persons involved in the PS Bhindi Saida grenade attack case from Faridkot. Later, during investigations, four more were arrested from Amritsar, she said.

An FIR dated March 30 under various provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and under relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered at the Bhindi Saida police station.