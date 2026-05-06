Twin blasts rock BSF, Army camp in Punjab

Two explosions near defence establishments in Punjab have triggered security concerns.

IMAGE: A scooty catches fire after the 'blast' near the BSF Chowk, in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A scooter fire near the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar caused panic, with locals reporting a blast-like sound.

An explosion occurred in Amritsar near the Army cantonment area in Khasa, prompting a forensic investigation.

No injuries were reported in either the Jalandhar scooter fire or the Amritsar explosion.

Opposition parties have criticised the AAP government over the incidents, citing concerns about law and order in Punjab.

Two incidents -- one fire and one blast -- shook Punjab's Amritsar and Jalandhar on Tuesday night, both occurring in close proximity of defence establishments.

The first incident was reported near BSF Chowk in Punjab's Jalandhar district where a parked scooter caught fire on Tuesday evening causing panic in the area, police said, even as locals claimed they heard a blast-like sound from the vehicle.

The incident took place at around 8 pm outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier, which is located along a road that connects the main city with the Amritsar-Delhi highway.

It is yet to be ascertained how the scooter caught fire, they said.

"Prima facie, the facts are that an Activa (scooter) parked here (Jalandhar) caught fire. We are still verifying the facts on the ground," Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said.

A police patrol team was present in the area at the time.

Replying to a question, Kaur said it is too early to say that a blast has taken place, adding that they are carrying out an investigation.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man named Gurpreet Singh has been identified as the one who was riding the scooter.

Talking to reporters, one of his relatives said Gurpreet comes to the area daily to deliver parcels. On Tuesday evening, when he was approaching his parked scooter, it suddenly caught fire. Gurpreet then rang up his father and informed him about the incident, the relative said.

Amritsar Explosion Near Army Cantonment

Hours later, another explosion occurred in Punjab, this time in Amritsar near the Army cantonment area in Khasa.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Suhail Mir Qasim said, "We received information around 11 pm that a loud sound was heard on a road in Khasa. Thereafter, our teams reached there immediately."

He said preliminary inspection and analysis showed that someone had come and thrown something towards the boundary wall, leading to an explosion.

Following the explosion, a team of forensic and bomb disposal squad visited the site to collect samples.

Superintendent of Police, Aditya S Warrier, who also visited the site, said that further investigation into the matter was underway.

No injuries were reported in both incidents.

Political Reactions To Punjab Security Incidents

The opposition parties have targeted the ruling AAP government over the incident.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that an "explosion" near the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar is deeply alarming.

In an X post, he said, "A blast in a delivery scooter in a crowded area exposes a serious collapse of law and order. Punjab is a sensitive border state; such incidents raise grave national security concerns. Yet, while the AAP-led Punjab government is busy parading its MLAs before the President, the BJP-led Centre is equally distracted and failing in its responsibility to ensure security. People deserve safety, not political theatre."

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia asked if law and order in a border state has collapsed.

"From the Shambhu railway track to the busy BSF Chowk in Jalandhar, continuous blasts within a week -- has Punjab's security completely failed?" he asked.