rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » One arrested in Amritsar grenade attack case: Punjab CM

One arrested in Amritsar grenade attack case: Punjab CM

November 21, 2018 17:27 IST

One person has been arrested in connection with the grenade attack in Amritsar that left three people dead and over 20 injured on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday. 

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard the Nirankari Bhawan, where two bike borne men hurled a grenade on Sunday at Adliwal village in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo

“One Bikramjit Singh has been arrested and search for another accused, Avtar Singh, is on,” Amarinder told the media. 

 

The chief minister also showed pictures of the two accused and assured that the second person would be nabbed soon. 

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence is quite active in fomenting trouble in Punjab and the grenade attack in Amritsar was a pure act of terrorism, Singh said. 

Three people including a preacher were killed and over 20 injured when two-motorcycle borne men threw a grenade on a religious congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday, an incident which police are treating as a “terrorist act”. 

The incident had taken place inside the Nirankari Bhawan’s prayer hall at Adliwal village near Amritsar’s Rajasansi. 

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Nirankari Bhawan, Amarinder Singh, Amritsar, Punjab CM, PTI Photo
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use