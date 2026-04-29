Patiala Blast Probe Reveals Deep-Rooted Terror Conspiracy

Punjab Police have exposed a deep-rooted terror conspiracy with links to Pakistan's ISI and pro-Khalistan elements following the Patiala freight corridor blast, leading to the seizure of a significant cache of munitions.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Patiala blast investigation uncovers a terror module with links to Pakistan's ISI and pro-Khalistan elements.

A large cache of munitions, including grenades and explosives, was seized in Taran Taran, Punjab.

The terror module involved in the Patiala blast was backed by a Malaysia-based entity and connected to a US-based individual.

Authorities seized military hardware, including RPGs, IEDs, pistols, and ammunition, during a raid.

Railways will intensify patrolling and surveillance along tracks after repeated incidents targeting railway infrastructure in Punjab.

The probe into the Patiala freight corridor blast has led to the seizure of a large cache of munitions and explosives, including grenades, from a village in Taran Taran, and the uncovering of a "deep-rooted terror conspiracy" involving Pakistan-backed ISI and the pro-Khalistan terrorists, Punjab police said on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that the terror module involved in the Monday night blast on the train track in Shambhu was backed by a Malaysia-based entity and was also in touch with US-based Surinder Singh Thikriwal, who has allegedly been linked with other terror modules in the past, they said.

Munitions and Explosives Seized in Taran Taran Raid

Patiala Police, in a joint operation with State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, seized military hardware, including one rocket propelled grenade (RPG), one metallic IED (sticky bomb) weighing 2.296 kg along with three detonators with electric wire and one battery, two packs of RDX weighing 1.456 kg and one P-86 hand grenade during a raid on village Panjwarh Khurd in Tarn Taran, DGP Gaurav Yadav said

Three pistols -- 9MM Glock-18 CX 'Austria', .30 bore PX5 Storm and .30 bore Star Mark -- along with five magazines and 84 live cartridges, two wireless sets Baofeng, one headphone and two timer switches have also been seized.

Arrests and Investigation Details

The action came on the basis of information provided by Satnam alias Satta -- the brother of prime accused Jagrup Singh, who died while setting off the IED on the freight corridor track in Patiala.

Satnam was among the four members of a pro-Khalistan terror module arrested by police hours after the explosion. The others arrested were identified as Pardeep Singh Khalsa, Kulwinder Singh alias Bgga and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi.

A hand grenade, two .30 bore pistols, technically sophisticated communication devices and laptops were allegedly recovered from their possession, police said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said Jagrup Singh was a resident of Panjwarh village in Tarn Taran district. "Investigations have revealed that this terror module was backed by a Malaysia-based entity, with financial support being routed through Malaysia by the main handler using the name Jujhar Singh," said the DGP.

He said that Jujhar Singh, who was controlling the operatives of this module, was further in touch with USA-based Surinder Singh Thikriwal, who has been involved in several previous terror modules, while Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta -- a designated individual terrorist-- was also in touch with this module through a well-layered network.

Focus on Previous Terror Incidents

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the investigation is also focusing on determining the involvement, if any, of this terror module in the Sirhind Railway Track IED blast case that took place on January 23, 2026 and the grenade attack on CIA Moga on the intervening night of November 6-7, 2025.

Sharing operational details, SSP Patiala Varun Sharma said that the accused Satnam Singh specifically revealed that a major part of this consignment was concealed by him and Jagrup Singh in their stable and car at village Panjwarh Khurd in Tarn Taran.

Additional IG, SSOC Amritsar Sukhjinder Singh Mann said that acting swiftly on this disclosure, Patiala Police and SSOC Amritsar formed a joint team to search the locations disclosed by the accused and recovered a substantial cache of militant hardware.

In this regard, a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Act, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Acts (UAPA) has already been registered at Police Station Kotwali in Patiala.

Railways to Increase Security Measures

With two blasts in the last three months targeting the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor in Punjab, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Wednesday that Railways will intensify 24-hour patrolling and significantly expand surveillance coverage along the tracks.

Bittu, who visited the blast site between Shambhu and Rajpura and reviewed the situation, expressed concern over repeated incidents targeting railway infrastructure in the state and assured that strict and immediate measures would be taken to strengthen safety and monitoring.