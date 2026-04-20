Kerala Police Face Assault Allegations From Ice Cream Vendors

Kerala police are facing serious allegations after two young ice cream vendors claimed they were assaulted and verbally abused by officers in Thottapally, prompting an official inquiry.

IMAGE: Photograph: Courtesy, Kwality Walls

Key Points Two young ice cream vendors in Kerala allege they were physically assaulted and verbally abused by police officers in Thottapally.

The vendors claim police officers hit their motorcycle, accused them of robbing a bank, and took money from their pockets.

Police deny the allegations, stating the motorcycle hit their vehicle during an attempted interception after the duo allegedly refused to stop for a check.

A fact-finding inquiry has been launched into the incident by the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police office.

Two youngsters and their families have filed a complaint alleging they were physically assaulted and verbally abused by police at Thottapally here.

The complaint was submitted to the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police by Vandanam natives Ashique and his friend Shinas.

They alleged that officials of the Ambalapuzha police hit their motorcycle and then assaulted them, calling them thieves, on April 18.

Ashique's father runs an ice-cream business, and during the school vacation he assisted him.

As part of this, Ashique and Shinas were returning after selling ice cream at a temple festival on April 18.

Vendors Allege Police Misconduct

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shinas said that while returning from work, a police vehicle overtook their motorcycle and boxed them in near the road median.

"In the impact, our legs were jammed between the motorcycle and the divider. When we cried in pain, they claimed we were acting. They alleged that we had robbed a bank," Shinas said.

He also alleged that the police took money from their pockets.

"One officer hit me on the back, and they verbally abused us. We were returning after our ice-cream business with the money," he said.

Ashique alleged that police took Rs 15,000 from his pocket and refused to listen even after he explained it was business earnings.

"One policeman, after seeing gloves in my pocket, believed our version. But others refused to hear us," he said.

Ashique said he called his parents, who arrived at the scene and took them to a hospital.

Both sustained injuries to their legs, and their motorcycle was damaged.

Police Deny Assault Claims

The parents alleged that police personnel, after returning the money, left the scene without attending to the injured.

"We have filed a complaint with the Ambalapuzha DySP. We will also submit petitions to the Alappuzha District Police Chief and the State Police Chief," a parent said.

However, an official at Ambalapuzha police station denied the allegations, stating that no such incident occurred.

Police said that the motorcycle of the duo hit the police vehicle while they were being intercepted after allegedly refusing to stop during a check.

Police also released a video recording of the incident, claiming that the youngsters were not assaulted.

Inquiry Launched Into The Incident

Officials at the Ambalapuzha DYSP office said that a fact-finding inquiry has been launched into the incident, and both youngsters will be heard soon.

Under Indian law, police misconduct can lead to charges of assault, wrongful confinement, and abuse of power. The inquiry will likely involve gathering witness statements and reviewing any available video evidence to determine the veracity of the claims. Depending on the findings, the officers involved could face disciplinary action or criminal charges.