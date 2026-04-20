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Police Injured As BJP, CPI(M) Workers Clash In Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 20, 2026 09:31 IST

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A clash between BJP and CPI(M) workers in Kerala over a property dispute resulted in injuries to three police officers, prompting further protests and police action.

Key Points

  • Three Kerala police officers injured in clash between BJP and CPI(M) workers.
  • The clash stemmed from a property dispute between relatives, escalating into political conflict.
  • Police have registered cases against 94 BJP and CPI(M) workers involved in the violence.
  • BJP workers protested outside the police station, alleging biased action against their members.

Three policemen were injured following a clash between BJP and CPI(M) workers over a property dispute between two relatives at Nettayam here, officials said on Monday.

Vattiyoorkavu Police Station registered a case against 94 BJP and CPI(M) workers in connection with the clash at Malamukal in Nettayam on Sunday night.

 

Details of the Police Injuries

According to the FIR, the injured policemen are Civil Police Officers Deepu and Shibu, and the Station House Officer, Vipin AC, of Vattiyoorkavu police station.

The FIR stated that a police team reached near St Sebastian's Church at Malamukal around 8.30 pm following information about a clash between CPI(M) and BJP workers.

A CPI(M) worker allegedly hit CPO Deepu on the head with a stone, while SHO Vipin AC was attacked by a BJP worker, the FIR said.

Similarly, CPO Shibu was also assaulted with a stick.

Root Cause of the Political Clash

Police officials said the incident stemmed from a land dispute between two relatives-one a BJP worker and the other a CPI(M) supporter-who had filed a complaint and counter-complaint against each other.

The situation escalated after workers from both parties took sides and clashed, during which the police team that intervened was also attacked.

Aftermath and Further Protests

Following the incident, BJP workers gathered in large numbers outside the Vattiyoorkavu police station late Sunday night, alleging that action had been taken only against their party members.

Television reporters who reached the spot were also questioned by the protesting workers.

Police later registered a separate case against over 100 BJP workers in connection with the protest.

Under Indian law, charges of rioting, assault, and obstructing public servants from performing their duties could apply in this case. The investigation will likely involve identifying individual perpetrators and gathering evidence to support the charges. Political clashes are not uncommon in Kerala, particularly during election periods or over sensitive local issues.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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