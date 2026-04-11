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Autorickshaw Drivers in Thiruvananthapuram Protest Alleged Police Assault on Colleague

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 13:12 IST

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Autorickshaw drivers in Thiruvananthapuram staged a brief strike at Thampanoor railway station to protest the alleged assault of one of their colleagues by a railway police officer, highlighting concerns over police brutality.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Autorickshaw drivers in Thiruvananthapuram initiated a strike following the alleged assault of a driver by a railway police officer.
  • The alleged assault occurred at Thampanoor railway station, prompting immediate protest action.
  • Drivers claim the police officer abused and physically assaulted their colleague for not moving his vehicle.
  • Police have assured the drivers that action will be taken, leading to the strike being called off.

Autorickshaw drivers at Thampanoor railway station went on a brief strike on Saturday morning in protest against one of their colleagues allegedly being beaten by a railway police officer the previous night, officials said.

An official at Thampanoor station said that a railway police officer had allegedly assaulted an autorickshaw driver on Friday night, and a case would be registered in connection with the incident.

 

"A case will be registered. We are recording statements. It was an officer of the railway police force," the officer said.

Drivers Allege Abuse and Assault

According to autorickshaw drivers operating near the railway station, the police officer abused and assaulted their colleague for not removing his vehicle from the area as directed.

"The officer abused him for not removing the autorickshaw, and when he questioned it, he was slapped on the face and kicked in the stomach. The officer hurled further abuses at him. Therefore, we decided to go on strike," one of the autorickshaw drivers told reporters.

The officer at Thampanoor police station said the strike was subsequently called off after the drivers were assured that action would be taken in the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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