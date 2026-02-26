HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Youth Held for Alleged Attempt to Run Over Kochi Police

February 26, 2026 21:22 IST

Two individuals have been arrested in Kochi after allegedly attempting to run over police officers during a late-night vehicle inspection, resulting in serious injuries to one officer and sparking a city-wide investigation.

Key Points

  • Two youth in Kochi were arrested for allegedly attempting to run over police officers during a late-night vehicle inspection.
  • The incident occurred during intensified night inspections ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala.
  • An Assistant Sub-Inspector was seriously injured after being dragged several meters on the bonnet of the car.
  • The accused fled the scene but were later traced to Kollam district and taken into custody.
  • Police used CCTV footage from around 100 cameras to trace the vehicle and identify the suspects.

Two youth were arrested for allegedly attempting to run over police personnel with a car during a late-night vehicle inspection here, police said on Thursday.

A police statement said the incident occurred at around 1.30 am on Wednesday, when a team from Ernakulam Town North Police Station was conducting vehicle checks as part of intensified night inspections ahead of the Assembly elections.

 

Police said officers were inspecting vehicles on Kaloor Shastri Road when the accused - identified as Shamnadh and Irshad - allegedly drove their car towards the team in an attempt to hit them.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Santhosh was dragged several metres after getting stuck on the bonnet of the car and sustained serious injuries, the statement said.

The accused fled through the interior roads in the Kaloor area following the incident.

Investigation and Arrest

The investigation team examined footage from around 100 CCTV cameras in nearby areas to trace the vehicle involved.

The accused, who had gone into hiding after the incident, were traced to Kollam district and taken into custody on Thursday, police said.

They are scheduled to be produced in the court on Friday, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
