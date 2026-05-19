Speeding SUV Kills One Near Ajmer, Injures Another

A fatal road accident near Ajmer occurred when a speeding SUV collided with a motorcycle, tragically killing one person and injuring another, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A speeding SUV hit a motorcycle near Pushkar Ghati in Ajmer, resulting in one death and one injury.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, a 35-year-old resident of Dholabhata in Ajmer.

The injured individual is Ravi's brother-in-law, Jitendra alias Sonu, who resides in the Nagra area of Ajmer.

Police recovered liquor bottles from the SUV and are investigating the driver's details.

A speeding SUV hit a motorcycle near Pushkar Ghati here late Monday night, killing one person and injuring another, police said.

According to police, the deceased Ravi (35) was a resident of Dholabhata in Ajmer.

Details of the Victims

Police said Ravi was riding a motorcycle with his brother-in-law, Jitendra alias Sonu, a resident of the Nagra area in Ajmer, who sustained injuries.

Both worked as painters, police said.

Investigation Underway

SHO Pushkar Police Station Vikram Singh said the SUV registered in the name of the Shyam Mandir committee, Sikar, was travelling from Pushkar to Ajmer at the accident.

"Some liquor bottles were recovered from the SUV. The driver's details are being verified," Circle Officer Ajmer Rural Ramchandra said.