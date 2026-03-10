HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Speeding SUV Claims Life of 80-Year-Old Motorcyclist in Uttar Pradesh

Speeding SUV Claims Life of 80-Year-Old Motorcyclist in Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 10, 2026 10:49 IST
March 10, 2026 10:49 IST

An 80-year-old man tragically died in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a speeding SUV collided with his motorcycle, prompting a police investigation into the fatal road accident.

Key Points

  • An 80-year-old man died in Sultanpur after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding SUV.
  • The fatal road accident occurred near Garhwara in the Gosaiganj area of Sultanpur.
  • The elderly man, identified as Ram Anuj Mishra, was returning home when the SUV struck his motorcycle from behind.
  • Police have seized the SUV involved in the accident and are conducting an investigation.

An 80-year-old man died here after a speeding SUV hit his motorcycle from behind, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Garhwara in Gosaiganj area on Monday night.

 

Circle Officer R K Chaturvedi said the elderly man -- identified as Ram Anuj Mishra, a resident of Garhwara -- was returning home on a motorcycle after attending an event when the speeding Bolero hit the rear of his vehicle.

The Bolero was coming from Katka and heading towards Akbarpur, when it hit Mishra while he was taking a turn towards his home. Mishra, who was critically injured, was rushed to a hospital, but died on the way.

Police said they have seized the SUV that caused the accident. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
