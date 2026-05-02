Two Arrested After Boy Killed Over Watermelons In Agra

A 13-year-old boy's tragic death in Agra over allegedly plucking watermelons has led to the arrest of two individuals and heightened tensions in the region.

Photograph: @agrapolice/X

Key Points A 13-year-old boy was killed in Agra after allegedly taking watermelons from a family-owned field.

The boy was reportedly attacked with knives by partners leasing the field from his family.

Police have arrested two individuals, Riazuddin and Shirazuddin, in connection with the murder.

The incident occurred in Soni Kheda village, leading to increased police presence due to heightened tensions.

Two persons have been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was killed in Agra for allegedly plucking watermelons from a field owned by his family, police said on Saturday, adding that the incident has led to tension in the area.

The field has been leased by the boy's family to their partners, who allegedly attacked him with knives, resulting in his death, they said.

Details of the Agra Watermelon Field Incident

The incident took place in Soni Kheda village under Basai Jagner police station limits on Friday and has prompted deployment of police personnel from several stations due to the charged atmosphere in the area.

Agra DCP (West) Aditya said two persons -- Riazuddin and Shirazuddin -- were arrested on Friday night in connection with the murder.

The accused were engaged in farming work on the land owned by the victim's family and were their partners, police said.

The body of the deceased was discovered by his sister who went to look for him to the field. It has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and police personnel remain deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, the officer added.