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Home  » News » Agra Woman, Father Arrested For Husband's Murder By Poisoning

Agra Woman, Father Arrested For Husband's Murder By Poisoning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 30, 2026 18:14 IST

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In Agra, a woman and her father have been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband, leading to his death nearly five months after the incident.

Key Points

  • Agra police arrest a woman and her father in connection with the poisoning death of her husband.
  • The victim, Yatendra Singh, died in November 2025 after allegedly consuming poisoned alcohol.
  • A forensic report confirmed the presence of a poisonous substance in the victim's system.
  • The accused, Tanu and her father Mahendra, confessed to mixing a toxic substance in the alcohol.

Police have arrested a woman and her father in connection with the alleged killing of her husband by poisoning, nearly five months after his death in the Trans Yamuna area here in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Thursday.

Yatendra Singh (32) died at his in-laws' house on November 15, 2025, a day after his wife Tanu's birthday. A case was later registered on court orders, police said.

 

Details of the Incident

Preliminary information suggested that an argument had taken place between the couple following the birthday celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas said while a post-mortem was conducted, the exact cause of death could not be determined initially, following which viscera samples were sent for a forensic examination.

Forensic Report Confirms Poisoning

The report later confirmed that Singh died after consuming alcohol laced with a poisonous substance, he added.

Arrest and Confession

Based on the findings, police questioned Tanu and her father Mahendra and subsequently, arrested them. During interrogation, the accused admitted to mixing a toxic substance in the alcohol, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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