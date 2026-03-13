Holi Tragedy Unveiled: Teenager Allegedly Murders Friends in Nandgaon Pond

A shocking Holi tragedy unfolds as a teenager is accused of murdering two friends near Nandgaon, with CCTV footage revealing a sinister plot behind what was initially believed to be an accidental drowning.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points A teenager is accused of murdering two friends during Lathmar Holi celebrations by pushing them into a pond.

Initial reports suggested an accidental drowning, but CCTV footage revealed the truth.

The accused initially claimed his friends slipped and drowned while bathing.

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the accused, who is currently absconding.

The incident occurred near Nandgaon during the famous Lathmar Holi festival.

What was initially believed to be an accidental drowning turned into a case of cold-blooded murder in which a 17-year-old boy allegedly pushed his friends to their deaths in a pond near Nandgaon during the Lathmar Holi celebrations in February.

The incident, which was initially reported as a drowning on February 25, took a dramatic turn after technical experts retrieved footage from a damaged Digital Video Recorder (DVR) at the Asheshwar Mahadev Temple, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the victims, Saksham (15) and Ravi (17), had gone to witness the famous Lathmar Holi in Barsana along with the accused. While returning to Kosi Kalan, the trio stopped at the temple pond.

"The accused had initially informed the families that his friends slipped into deep water and drowned while bathing. Their bodies were recovered after a midnight search operation and cremated the following day," the SSP said.

CCTV Footage Reveals the Truth

However, the CCTV footage revealed a different story.

"The footage clearly shows the accused pushing both teenagers into the pond. He is then seen climbing up the stairs and calmly walking away from the spot," police said.

"We tried to check the footage immediately after the incident, but the DVR was faulty. Once repaired, the retrieved data exposed the false narrative provided by the survivor," Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwini Kumar said.

Police Investigation Underway

Following a complaint by Saksham's father, Ramkishan, a case of murder has been registered. The accused and his family have been absconding since the discovery, and police teams are conducting raids at several locations to apprehend him.

The victims were Class 11 students, while the accused studies in Class 9, SHO Kumar added.