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Wanted Criminal Injured In Gunfight With Odisha Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 30, 2026 13:04 IST

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A notorious criminal, wanted in 11 cases, was injured in a police encounter in Odisha's Jharsuguda district while allegedly planning a major dacoity.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jay Chauhan, a wanted criminal, was injured in a police encounter in Jharsuguda, Odisha.
  • Chauhan sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire with the police.
  • Police launched the operation based on intelligence inputs about a planned dacoity.
  • Chauhan faces multiple charges, including attempt to murder, dacoity, and extortion.
  • This is the second police encounter involving alleged criminals in Jharsuguda this month.

A man wanted in at least 11 criminal cases was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Saturday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Jay Chauhan, suffered a bullet injury to his right leg during the encounter in the Rengali police station area, and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Jharsuguda, they said.

 

Details of the Police Operation

A resident of Gandhi Chowk in Brajrajnagar, Chauhan was allegedly leading a gang planning a major dacoity when police launched an operation based on intelligence inputs.

"However, on seeing the police, Chauhan opened fire and attempted to escape. The police, in self-defence, retaliated and he suffered a bullet injury," Jharsuguda SP G R Raghavendra told reporters.

Aftermath of the Encounter

Four of Chauhan's associates managed to flee, while he was rendered immobile after being shot in the leg, police said.

Chauhan faces cases related to attempt to murder, dacoity, extortion and violations of the Arms Act in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts, the officer said.

This is the second police encounter involving alleged criminals in Jharsuguda district this month. On May 12, two persons wanted in a murder case suffered gunshot injuries during an exchange of fire with the police, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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