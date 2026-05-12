Two Murder Suspects Injured In Odisha Police Encounter

In Odisha's Jharsuguda district, a police encounter resulted in gunshot wounds for two murder suspects, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat violent crime and bring perpetrators to justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two murder suspects, Sunil Mahananda and Chand Banchhor, were injured in a police encounter in Odisha's Jharsuguda district.

The encounter occurred after the suspects allegedly opened fire on police near Karlakhaman village.

The suspects are wanted in connection with the murder of a man in the Belpahar police station area.

Police recovered the alleged murder weapon, a 'bhujali', from the suspects.

Authorities have warned of strict action against criminals involved in violent crimes and attacks on law enforcement.

Two persons wanted in a murder case sustained gunshot wounds during an exchange of fire with police in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The encounter took place around 6 am near Karlakhaman Government School in the Saguan forest area, they said.

Details of the Odisha Police Encounter

The injured accused were identified as Sunil Mahananda alias Tabu and Chand Banchhor, both of whom were allegedly involved in the daylight murder of a man in the Belpahar police station area on Monday, they said.

According to police, the murder followed an altercation between occupants of a car and two persons travelling on a motorcycle. The accused allegedly attacked Rahul Mahato and his associate Akash Sahu with a 'bhujali' (large knife).

Mahato died in the attack, while Sahu is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jharsuguda, officials said.

Investigation and Arrests

Following the incident, police arrested three accused, including the driver of the car, while Mahananda and Banchhor managed to escape, they said.

Special teams were later formed to trace the absconding accused, they said.

SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said police received information that the two accused were hiding near Karlakhaman village.

"When the police team reached the spot, the accused attempted to flee and opened fire on police personnel. In self-defence, police retaliated, and both sustained bullet injuries on their lower limbs," he said.

Aftermath and Recovery of Weapon

The accused fired six rounds using country-made pistols, while the police team fired four rounds in response, officials said.

The injured men were initially taken to Lakhanpur Hospital and later shifted to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital. One of them was subsequently referred to Burla Medical College and Hospital, as he has some ailments, they said.

Police also recovered the murder weapon, which allegedly bore bloodstains and traces of flesh tissue. The two injured accused will be produced before a court after being discharged from the hospital, the SP said.

Raghavendra warned that police would take strict action against criminals involved in violent crimes and attacks on law enforcement personnel.