HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Notorious Gangster Injured In Gunfight With Odisha Police

Notorious Gangster Injured In Gunfight With Odisha Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 09:32 IST

x

A notorious gangster, wanted in 14 criminal cases, was injured in a gunfight with Odisha police in Sambalpur district during a vehicle check, leading to the seizure of weapons and illegal substances.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Notorious gangster Manish Sahu injured in a police encounter in Sambalpur, Odisha.
  • Sahu was wanted in 14 criminal cases, including dacoity and robbery.
  • The encounter occurred during vehicle checking near Burla when Sahu's car was signalled to stop.
  • Police seized a pistol, cartridges, mobile phones, and banned cough syrup bottles from the gangster and his associates.
  • Sahu and his associates have been apprehended and legal action has been initiated.

A notorious gangster, wanted in 14 criminal cases, was injured in a gunfight with the police in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Sunday, an official statement said.

Details Of The Police Encounter

While police were conducting vehicle checking near Planetarium Chhak in Burla, at around 5 am, a car coming from the direction of Sambalpur University was signalled to stop, but the driver swerved the vehicle towards the Right Dyke Road of Hirakud Dam, it said.

 

"Police chased the vehicle and intercepted it near Fishery Chhak. One person jumped out of the car and, while fleeing, fired three rounds at the police team. In self-defence and to prevent further firing, police opened two rounds of controlled fire, injuring the accused in his right leg," the police statement said.

Gangster's Identity And Criminal History

The injured person was identified as Manish Sahu, wanted in more than 14 criminal cases, including dacoity, robbery, and illegal transportation of banned cough syrups. Three of his associates accompanying him were also apprehended, it said.

Seized Items And Legal Action

The police team seized a pistol with one cartridge, three empty shells, the car, five mobile phones and 10 cartons of banned cough syrup bottles.

The injured accused was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla for treatment. Further legal action under NDPS Act and other relevant laws has been initiated against him and investigation is underway, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gangster tries to escape from police custody, shot dead
Gangster tries to escape from police custody, shot dead
Two Murder Suspects Injured In Odisha Police Encounter
Two Murder Suspects Injured In Odisha Police Encounter
Wanted criminal gunned down in encounter in UP
Wanted criminal gunned down in encounter in UP
Cow Slaughter Accused Injured in Saharanpur Police Encounter
Cow Slaughter Accused Injured in Saharanpur Police Encounter
Bihar STF Officer and Two Criminals Dead After Gunfight

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

PM Modi Enjoys Spectacular Cultural Performances at The Hague Hotel in Netherlands3:03

PM Modi Enjoys Spectacular Cultural Performances at The...

The Pink Guests Are Back: Flamingos Transform Navi Mumbai1:51

The Pink Guests Are Back: Flamingos Transform Navi Mumbai

WATCH: 'Modi Modi' Chants Echo Across Netherlands as Diaspora Welcomes PM1:30

WATCH: 'Modi Modi' Chants Echo Across Netherlands as...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO