Notorious Gangster Injured In Gunfight With Odisha Police

A notorious gangster, wanted in 14 criminal cases, was injured in a gunfight with Odisha police in Sambalpur district during a vehicle check, leading to the seizure of weapons and illegal substances.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Notorious gangster Manish Sahu injured in a police encounter in Sambalpur, Odisha.

Sahu was wanted in 14 criminal cases, including dacoity and robbery.

The encounter occurred during vehicle checking near Burla when Sahu's car was signalled to stop.

Police seized a pistol, cartridges, mobile phones, and banned cough syrup bottles from the gangster and his associates.

Sahu and his associates have been apprehended and legal action has been initiated.

A notorious gangster, wanted in 14 criminal cases, was injured in a gunfight with the police in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Sunday, an official statement said.

Details Of The Police Encounter

While police were conducting vehicle checking near Planetarium Chhak in Burla, at around 5 am, a car coming from the direction of Sambalpur University was signalled to stop, but the driver swerved the vehicle towards the Right Dyke Road of Hirakud Dam, it said.

"Police chased the vehicle and intercepted it near Fishery Chhak. One person jumped out of the car and, while fleeing, fired three rounds at the police team. In self-defence and to prevent further firing, police opened two rounds of controlled fire, injuring the accused in his right leg," the police statement said.

Gangster's Identity And Criminal History

The injured person was identified as Manish Sahu, wanted in more than 14 criminal cases, including dacoity, robbery, and illegal transportation of banned cough syrups. Three of his associates accompanying him were also apprehended, it said.

Seized Items And Legal Action

The police team seized a pistol with one cartridge, three empty shells, the car, five mobile phones and 10 cartons of banned cough syrup bottles.

The injured accused was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla for treatment. Further legal action under NDPS Act and other relevant laws has been initiated against him and investigation is underway, it added.