Gangster tries to escape from police custody, shot dead

Gangster Aman Sahu, also known as Aman Sao, was killed in an encounter when members of his gang tried to free him from police custody in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place a day after state Director General of Police Anurag Gupta said most crime plots in Jharkhand are being hatched inside jails and executed with the help of criminal gangs.

The shootout happened on Tuesday morning when the gangster, accused in over 150 cases and convicted in some cases, was being brought to Ranchi from Raipur jail in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, they said.

"Suddenly, members of Sahu's gang attacked the vehicle in which he was being brought and attempted to free him near Chainpur in Ramgarh police station area, around 180 km from Ranchi, resulting in a gunfight in which Sahu was killed and another police personnel was injured," Medininagar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Manibhushan Prasad said.

Officials said that as his gang members launched the attack to free him, Sahu snatched an INSAS rifle from an STF jawan and started firing, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence, leading to Sahu's death.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said Sahu was being brought to Ranchi from Raipur in connection with an NIA case.

"When the vehicle carrying Sao reached near Chainpur, the criminals ambushed it and exploded a bomb and opened fire. The gangster snatched an INSAS rifle from an STF jawan and fired at him while running away. He was gunned down by other security personnel, following which other gang members fled the spot," Ramesan said.

The injured STS jawan has been sent to a medical establishment for treatment, she said.

The police said vehicular movement between Chainpur and Ramgarh has been halted.

An ambulance has been sent to pick up the body. After completing the necessary procedures, the body will be brought to MR Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination.

Jharkhand DGP Gupta told PTI that Aman Sahu was being brought to Ranchi from Raipur.

IG (Operations) Amol Homkar, along with senior officials, reached the spot.

The issue was also raised in the Jharkhand assembly, with JD-U legislator Saryu Roy seeking clarity on the alleged encounter of the gangster.

"This is a serious incident. The House is in session. The government should table a report on this in the assembly," Roy said, raising the issue during Zero Hour.

The DGP had said on Monday, "Three gangsters -- Vikas Tiwari, Aman Srivastava and Aman Sao -- are running their operations from inside jails. Raids have been conducted in Simdega and Hazaribag jails."

"Most crime plots are being hatched inside Jharkhand jails and executed with the help of criminal gangs. I have directed the officers concerned to take action against organised crimes under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," the DGP added.

He had said efforts are being made to stop such activities inside jails and continuous raids are being conducted.

Gupta said an FIR has been lodged against 30 members of the Aman Sao gang on Sunday.

"We have some technical limitations. But, we have identified all those involved. Hopefully, they will be arrested soon," he said.