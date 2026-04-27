Accused Injured In Police Encounter Over Bulandshahr Murders

An accused individual involved in the Bulandshahr triple murder case was injured during a police encounter after allegedly attempting to flee and firing upon officers, highlighting the ongoing investigation into the tragic birthday party incident.

Key Points An accused in the Bulandshahr triple murder case was injured in a police encounter.

The triple murder occurred at a birthday party in Bulandshahr following an altercation.

The accused allegedly attempted to escape custody and opened fire on the police.

Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring and re-arresting the accused.

An illegal firearm was recovered from the accused after the encounter.

An accused allegedly involved in the triple murder case that took place at a birthday party here was injured following an encounter with police on Monday, officials said.

The case stems from an incident on Saturday night in the Bulandshahr district at a gym, where a birthday party was being held for Jeetu. It took a tragic turn after an altercation allegedly due to smearing of cake escalated into the killing of three people -- Amardeep (30), Manish (28), and Akash (18). All three belonged to the same family, officials said.

Details of the Bulandshahr Triple Murder Victims

A family member of the victims, Sanjay, said Manish was his younger brother, Akash his nephew and Amardeep was his uncle's son.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, and three accused, Rupesh, Mayank and Naresh, were earlier arrested and questioned, police said.

Accused Attempts Escape, Leading to Police Encounter

During interrogation, Mayank revealed that he had hidden an illegal firearm under a flyover, they said.

Acting on his disclosure, a police team took him to the spot on Monday for recovery of the weapon.

According to police, Mayank attempted to escape from custody and opened fire at the team using the concealed weapon with an intent to kill.

The police retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was subsequently overpowered and arrested, officials said.

Recovery of Illegal Firearm and Ongoing Investigation

Khurja Circle Officer Shobhit Kumar said an illegal .315 bore country-made pistol and an empty cartridge were recovered from the accused.

The accused, a resident of Khurja, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.