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Criminal Arrested After Police Encounter In Amethi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 19:58 IST

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A man with a history of criminal activity was arrested in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, following a police encounter where he sustained a gunshot wound.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Shani Pandey, a man with approximately 20 cases against him, was arrested in Amethi after a police encounter.
  • The accused, Shani Pandey, sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg during the exchange of fire with police.
  • Police claim Pandey fired at them with intent to kill, prompting them to fire in self-defence.
  • A country-made pistol, ammunition, and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused at the scene.

A man involved in theft and other criminal activities was held after an encounter with police. He sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg during the exchange of fire, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarvanan T said Shani Pandey alias Subhash Pandey, has approximately 20 cases against him in different police stations of the district, including Sangrampur, where he lives.

 

Details of the Amethi Arrest

During a special operation conducted on Sunday night, a police team cordoned off the accused at the Bisheshar Ganj intersection and arrested him following the encounter, he said.

The SP said Pandey fired at the police team "with the intent to kill", and police fired in self-defence. He sustained gunshot injuries on his left leg and was admitted to the community health centre (CHC) in Sangrampur for treatment.

Evidence Recovered and Legal Action

A country-made pistol, some ammunition and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused. Police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the law, he said.

Under Indian law, Pandey could face charges related to attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and resisting arrest. The police will likely conduct further investigations to gather evidence and file a chargesheet in court. This arrest may lead to increased scrutiny of criminal activities in the Amethi district.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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